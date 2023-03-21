‘The Batman’s rejected Catwomen offer James Gunn a lot of options for the DCU’s Selina Kyle

We know that Zoë Kravitz made a wonderful Catwoman in The Batman directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, but she wasn’t the only actress considered for the role. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking DC in a new direction and planning to take the character in a new direction (there are so many Batmen right now it’s confusing) we are wondering if any of these considered actresses may yet get a chance to sharpen their claws for the role.

The role of Catwoman is a coveted one, one that requires no small amount of feminine charm with the ability to deliver quippy lines that are often dripping in sarcasm, not to mention some great fight scenes. We have so far seen numerous actresses take on the role, with notable mentions for Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘that’ costume, Anne Hathaway’s turn in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and the cringe-worthy solo movie of the character played by Halle Berry.

Gunn confirmed on Twitter that there would be a new Batman coming into play after the events of the upcoming The Flash film reboots the DCU, though Pattinson will continue to play Batman in his own little pocket universe. With the casting of a new Batman, we could also get a new Catwoman, and seen as these actresses have already been in the running, they are the perfect pool of candidates to choose from.

Many feel like Batman wouldn’t really stand a chance against a Catwoman played by Ana De Armas.

Though Kravitz did a marvelous job, fans are still curious as to what it would have been like with these other actresses in the role.

From raiding tombs to robbing the wealthy, Alicia Vikander is your woman.

Another actor who could jump the divide from MCU to DCU could be Hannah John Kamen who plays Ava Starr a.k.a Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will appear again in Thunderbolts.

Zazie Beetz has already run the superhero gauntlet having appeared in Deadpool and Joker.

Within this thread though, many are looking at how these actresses would have fit into Reeves’ vision, with many coming to the conclusion that Kravitz was the best fit.

With the chemistry between Kravitz and Pattinson sealing the deal.

We have no idea how Gunn and Safran will shape their version of the character, or what vibe they will eventually settle on when telling his story. Their perfect Catwoman could be someone else entirely, and we will just have to wait and see whether we even get another Catwoman in the near future. If we are so lucky, perhaps one of the above actresses may get a second chance.