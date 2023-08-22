Kathleen Robertson might not be a household name, but she has still had an incredibly successful career, marked by some truly fine performances. Her versatility has seen her be nominated for multiple awards in her native Canada — even winning a couple — and given her extreme talent, she tends to kill it on both the big and small screens. She began — like many successful working performers — as a child actor, but soon she was on screens across the globe thanks to the ultra success of shows like Beverly Hills: 90210 and films like Scary Movie 2. Although she appears to be moving more into producing and writing now, it shouldn’t be forgotten just what a great actor she is. With that in mind, here are the 10 best Kathleen Robertson movies and TV shows.

10. The Business

Although it only ran for two seasons in the mid-2000s, The Business managed to make a name for itself in Canada thanks to its irreverent humor and smart script. The show follows Vic (Rob deLeeuw) – a softcore porn director who decides to try and break into indie film making and produce a critical darling. In an attempt to get away from his seedy past, he converts to Judaism (even adding a “-stein” to his last name) and hires a big name producer to help him out (Robertson). Despite a series of incredible setbacks, including their lead being committed to a mental institution, they manage to create an underground hit. Robertson is brilliant as Julia – the highly organized but socially inept producer.

9. Maniac Mansion

Eugene Levy (American Pie, Schitt’s Creek) created this sitcom which is loosely based on a video game of the same name. It follows the sprawling Edison family as they try to live together under one roof. The family unit consists of inventor-father Fred (Joe Flaherty of Freaks and Geeks fame), his more stoic wife, Casey (Deborah Theaker), their prodigal teen daughter Tina (Robertson), her two younger siblings Ike and Turner (the series began before Ike Turner’s abuse of Tina was public knowledge), and Casey’s brother and his wife. The show was noted for blending standard sitcom scenarios with sci-fi, as well as its dry, smart humor. Robertson is particularly good, making sure the increasingly zany storylines still feel grounded with her performance.

8. Torso: the Evelyn Dick Story

Some cultural critics have claimed that the meteoric rise of true crime really took off with Serial, but stories about gruesome, mysterious deaths have always been told, and this 2002 Canadian television film is proof of that. Robertson plays the title role, doing an excellent job as the wannabe-socialite arrested by police for the murder of her husband after his torso (and nothing else) is found in the woods near their home. As the plot unfurls and various red herrings make themselves known, the audience is left wondering just who really was the brains behind the murder, and if Evelyn is simply unlucky or a cold-blooded killer. This one might be hard to find online, but it’s a surprisingly gripping watch.

7. Scary Movie 2

While Scary Movie 2 doesn’t quite live up to the surprisingly good parody that was its predecessor, it has enough laughs in it to make up for generally poor writing and some outlandish plotting. The first film in the franchise was a parody of slasher films like Scream (itself a parody, which is confusing to say the least), but in this installment there was more of a haunted house and supernatural vibe, with the poor characters stuck in a creepy mansion where they’re hunted by a less than benevolent spirit. Robertson plays Theo, and manages to make a mediocre script shine in her scenes.

6. Bates Motel

Robertson is only in a few episodes of this tense psychological drama series, but she is captivating every time she’s on screen. Bates Motel serves as a kind of prequel to the iconic Psycho, although it is set in modern times and in a different town. It follows Norman Bates and his mother Norma (no, that’s not a mistake) as they purchase a motel in Oregon in an attempt to restart their lives, only for the undercurrent of menace that runs through their new home to set off Norman’s mental issues, beginning a chain of horrifying events. Robertson plays Jodi Morgan – an attractive and smart businesswoman with a shady family and too good of a heart to thrive in the Bates Motel universe.

5. Last Exit

Another somewhat underrated television film, Last Exit tells the story of two women who have a brief connection that then echoes through their lives in ways they could have never imagined. Robertson plays Beth – a single mother to a child with special needs. Beth is struggling massively with balancing work and her caring responsibilities, all while drowning in debt. On her son’s birthday, she is cut off by high-powered career woman Diana, making her miss her exit and turn up late for her job. Diana has problems of her own – she has an important presentation and a disintegrating home life. We watch the parallel lives of these two women unfurl — leading to a powerful conclusion — the weight of which is helped massively by Robertson’s brilliant acting.

4. Mr. & Mrs. Hockey: The Gordie Howe story

An emotional flick that will have even the most exercise-averse viewer hooked, Mr. & Mrs. Hockey: The Gordie Howe story has everything a sports biopic viewer wants – high drama, familial tension, and a brilliant comeback from an underdog to give his career a truly fairytale ending. Michael Shanks plays Gordie – a former ice hockey pro who returned to the Houston Aeros in his forties to help the team. Robertson is excellent as his wife Colleen, putting in a deft performance with a deep current of emotion flowing through it. Howe is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, holding many records until superfreak Wayne Gretzky began his career, but even if you don’t know about his legend, you’ll still love this flick.

3. Tin Man

Nowadays, gritty retellings of classic stories are all the rage, but back in 2007 the miniseries Tin Man was a breath of fresh air. The show is loosely based on The Wizard of Oz and has a brilliant cast around Robertson, including Zooey Deschanel, Neal McDonough, Alan Cumming, Raoul Trujillo, and Richard Dreyfuss. Surreal, daring, and unique, it adds sci-fi elements to the iconic tale, and Robertson is particularly excellent as the Azkadellia, an analogue for the Wicked Witch of the West in the original story. Her talent makes the complex character both believable and suprisingly empathetic.

2. Beverly Hills: 90210

The original series in the Beverly Hills franchise, this teen drama chronicles the lives of various inhabitants of the famously chic neighbourhood, mostly told from the perspective of twin brother and sister implants Brandon and Brenda. We see them enter a cliquey new school where status is everything and watch their personal relationships grow and develop throughout the first few seasons. As the show went on, the scope was widened to include more and more teens – including Clare Arnold (played by Robertson). Wealthy, cultured, and a bit spoiled, she was initially a love interest for Brandon, but soon had her own thing going on. Robertson plays the character brilliantly, managing to make audiences sympathize with her despite her extreme privilege.

1. Murder in the First

This crime drama aired on TNT for three seasons and is a brilliant example of the genre. Robertson stars alongside Taye Diggs as Inspector Hildy Mulligan. The cops investigate a different crime each season, all of which have much wider implications than the police originally believe. With plenty of twists and turns, as well as a lot of brilliant side characters, Murder in the First is as compelling as it is bingeable, and Robertson is a key part of that thanks to her mesmerizing and heartfelt performance. Smart, interesting, and sure to keep you guessing, the series is well worth a watch.