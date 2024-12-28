‘The Cringe that Stole Christmas’: Kim Kardashian’s fans feel she should stick to other ventures because making music is a terrible idea

Kim Kardashian is a woman of many talents. People might love to hate on her, but you don’t accumulate a fortune estimated to be in the billions by not being business savvy. However, while she has had many successful ventures over the years, many feel like a career in the music industry will not be one of them after her Christmas music tease was met with swift backlash.

Kardashian posted a video on Instagram showing her rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt. In the clip, Kim is sporting a choppy blonde hairstyle and crawling around on the floor wearing tights, pink leg warmers, and a cleavage-baring blue cardigan. The entire thing is just weird, and while the vocals are not awful, this is not a rendition of the song that gets you into the Christmas spirit. So, what the heck was she thinking? Well, it turns out her brother-in-law, Travis Barker (who is married to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian), had something to do with the creation of this … erm, song?!

“FILM DIRECTED BY NADIA LEE COHEN & CHARLIE DENIS. SONG PRODUCED BY TRAVIS BARKER,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. She may have been happy with the results, sharing the post on Instagram with her 358 million followers, but many fans were confused and disappointed! “Am I the only one getting demonic vibes?,” a fan wrote, and many others agreed since, at the time of writing, the comment had already received over 87,000 likes. “The Cringe that Stole Christmas,” another comment reads.

What was Kim Kardashian thinking with her rendition of this Christmas classic?

Other reactions include “Did I just do acid?,” “Dear lord, I break all curses on these viewers,” and “I am so confused. Kim, what are you doing.” It is safe to say this is probably not the reaction she was expecting, right?!

Kardashian has long been interested in the music industry and has many famous friends and exes who are musicians. Even two of her ex-husbands have been involved in the music industry: producer Damon Thomas and rapper and record producer Kanye West. This is to say that Kim knows a thing or two about the business, but that doesn’t mean she should choose it as a career path anytime in the future!

Of course, fans of the reality TV star will know this is not her foray into music. Back in 2011, she released a pop song (again, it was met with little enthusiasm) titled “Jam (Turn It Up),” and created in collaboration with producer/writer The-Dream.

If you don’t remember the song, you are not the only one! Kardashian discussed her music in an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (via HuffPost) and referred to it as a “lame” decision. However, she did admit to it being a “fun experience.” She continued, “But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do … I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”

Is making music something we can expect more of from Kim Kardashian in the future? The consensus from fans at this stage is that they hope not!

