‘The doctor was so, so harsh with me’: What was ‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan’s cause of death?

The UK is mourning the loss of Paul Danan, who tragically passed away on Jan. 15, 2025. Best known for his role as Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, Paul was also a reality TV favorite, making waves on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

His management company, Independent Creative PR, broke the news, describing Paul as “a beacon of light to so many.” While fans are heartbroken, the question of the cause of his death is also up in the air, particularly due to the association with a common activity– vaping.

How did Paul Danan die?

https://twitter.com/Hollyoaks/status/1879918092354023598

As of now, there’s no official word on what led to Paul’s untimely passing. He was 46 years old at the time of his death. His team has requested privacy for his family, emphasizing that no further comments will be made. This has left many speculating, especially since Paul had been open about his personal struggles over the years.

Paul battled addiction to drugs and alcohol, and his honesty about his journey was both heartbreaking and inspiring. While it’s unclear whether these challenges played a role in his death, they were a significant part of his story.

In May 2023, Paul faced a life-threatening health crisis that brought his vaping addiction into the spotlight. After years of smoking, he had turned to e-cigarettes as a “healthier” alternative. However, his heavy vaping habit took a serious toll. He once shared with The Sun how, one night, he suddenly lost his breath and collapsed. After being rushed to the hospital, he was given CPR and spent a week in intensive care, where he developed pneumonia. His family was even told he might not survive the night.

I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here. I was upstairs puffing away on my vape, then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed… I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. The doctor was so, so harsh with me.

The hidden dangers of vaping?

Paul’s near-death experience raised questions about the safety of vaping, often marketed as a “safer” alternative to smoking. While it’s true that e-cigarettes don’t produce tar or carbon monoxide, they’re not without risks. Vape liquids contain nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine. Some flavors even include harmful additives like cinnamaldehyde and diacetyl, which have been linked to severe lung inflammation, among other health issues. In recent years, there have been alarming reports of vaping-related injuries, including collapsed lungs and life-threatening respiratory conditions. While rare, these incidents highlight the potential risks, especially for heavy users.

Despite his struggles, Paul Danan will be remembered for his talent, charisma, and candor. He wasn’t afraid to share his vulnerabilities, using his platform to educate others about addiction and health. The outpouring of love and condolences from fans and colleagues is a testament to the impact Paul had during his career. Altogether, he was more than just an actor and reality TV star. He was a person who faced life’s challenges head-on and tried to make a difference.

