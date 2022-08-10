‘The Little Mermaid’ star debunks MCU casting rumors

Every now and then, actors are falsely rumored to be attached to one project or the other, and this time, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has been forced to shut down speculation that she was cast in line for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men reboot.

Without needing to say too much, the Grown-ish actress took to Twitter to leave a simple response to the news — “this is not true lmao.”

this is not true lmao https://t.co/wZw41TEJ3w — Halle (@HalleBailey) August 10, 2022

The false rumor stated that she would take on the role of Kitty Pryde, also known as the mutant Shadowcat, whose ability is phasing through solid matter, including other humans. The superhero has been played by a number of actors over the years. Elliot Page is by far the most notable after appearing in The Last Stand and Days of Future Past, while Sumela Kay and Katie Stuart portrayed Shadowcat in 2000’s X-Men and 2003’s X2 respectively.

Bailey is continuing to enjoy her well-deserved success, and even though she isn’t currently slated to join the MCU, anything can happen in the coming years. In the meantime, fans continue to count down the days until she will bring the iconic Princess Ariel to the big screen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. She is also filming The Color Purple, where she will star as Young Nettie.

Rounding out her 2023 filmography is the thriller The Line, where she will act alongside Alex Wolff and Euphoria’s Angus Cloud. It’s not the MCU, but Bailey clearly has plenty other noteworthy projects on the way.