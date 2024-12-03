‘The luckiest girl in the galaxy’: Kerry Washington achieves huge honor as she makes parents’ dreams come true while looking like one herself

Kerry Washington has been in the spotlight since the early 2010s and has made her impact in Hollywood with several key roles, including her Emmy-nominated turn in Scandal. Now, she’s achieved a Hollywood honor that made her parents proud.

The 47-year-old actress made her acting debut with the ABC afterschool special Magical Make-Over in 1994, and appeared in several sketches and roles until making her feature debut in 2000’s Our Song. Washington has received a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe nominations, and several more accolades. She starred in films, TV, and even Broadway, as she made her stage debut in 2009’s Race by David Mamet. However, her most iconic role to date is White House advisor Olivia Pope in Scandal.

On Dec. 2, Kerry Washington was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she looked like a dream while attending the ceremony with her parents.

Kerry Washington’s star on the Walk of Fame fulfilled her father’s dreams

It’s not every day that you receive this honor and Washington arrived at the ceremony prepared. She wore a Giambattista Valli Paris black tulle dress with a silver bejeweled neckline from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection that fell to the floor in waves. The look was kept simple with a sleek updo, silver jewelry and black pumps.

For this, she enlisted the help of her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who are in charge of her fierce looks and were behind her glam vibe at the 2024 Governors Awards. Washington shared a series of photos with her fierce dress fit for the occasion, which combined effortless glam with the perfect day look. She also shared how grateful she was for the opportunity.

“Feeling like the luckiest girl in the galaxy. Deeply grateful for this immense honor. Thank you to every actor, writer, producer, director, casting director, agent, manager, crew member and most especially to every single viewer and fan! THANK YOU. When you visit Hollywood, come find this, and know that it’s not my [star] it’s OUR star because you helped make this dream come true.”

The actress attended the induction ceremony with her parents and told People that her huge honor was her father Earl Washington’s longtime dream.

“It was kind of a bucket list achievement for my dad. I think it was something my dad had always dreamed of and asked me about, and so it was really special to be able to be here today to share this moment with my parents and to have them be here with me. … Here we are, mom, dad, can you believe it? An actual star. You made a wish and it came true.”

Director and frequent collaborator Tyler Perry and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes were also there for her and held speeches about her legacy. Nnamdi Asomugha, her husband of eleven years, was also at the event to support Washington.

Perry highlighted how Washington “is incredibly kind, giving, and powerful, and her heart speaks first,” while Shonda celebrated how “strong, determined, and never compromising” in her values the actress is, calling her “a born leader.”

Getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame was a huge achievement for Washington, who combined her star power, love for her family, and iconic fashion style for an event to remember.

