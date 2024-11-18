‘This girl is on fire’: Kerry Washington brought scandalous glam and a low-cut cream gown to the 2024 Governors Awards

Hollywood gathered in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 for the 2024 Governors Awards, and all the celebrities had their glam on. Kerry Washington also attended the event, and proved that she is not just extremely talented but fashionable, too.

November was a big month for the actress, who was very involved in this year’s election, reminding her followers of the impact of their vote and teaming up with Mariah Carey with a funny video interrupting Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas,” to say that it’s not Christmas season yet but “the season to cast your ballots.” She publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris ahead of the election, sharing videos, memes, and photos in support.

After doing her civil duty for a long time, Washington also gathered with her peers for the Governors Awards and she truly showed what it’s like to be a star. The actress wowed everyone as she looked absolutely regal on the red carpet with a twist on the haute couture dress.

This isn’t surprising, as her best-known role as Olivia Pope in ABC’s Scandal almost made her royalty given her high-profile job and connections to the President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant.

For the event, Washington wore an Elie Saab Spring 2024 Haute Couture gown. Instead of the soft pink gown the Lebanese fashion designer presented on the runway, Washington opted for a cream version. The floor-length gown was all about glam and elegance, all while keeping it simple and red-carpet-worthy. With a dramatic cut-out at the chest and sequin detailing around the top, the dress falls into a dramatic fishtail style. Instead of the train scarf around the neck, Washington opted to wear it as a shawl wrapped around her elbows, further elevating the outfit.

The look was thanks to the magical hands of Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, the team behind Jennifer Lopez’s iconic looks in the past 24 hours. Carola Gonzalez was her makeup artist, who opted for a soft smoky eye with a winged eyeliner and a nude lip. She wore her hair straightened down the back, which further glammed up the look, thanks to Marcia Hamilton. She accessorized with silver diamonds from Anabela Chan.

Washington had a busy Sunday because, aside from her appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards, the actress also had a live reunion with her Scandal co-stars for a charitable cause to raise funds for the United Way of North California after Hurricane Helene. The reunion featured a table read and included Washington, Tony Goldwyn (Fitz), Bellamy Young (Millie), Guillermo Diaz (Huck), Scott Foley (Jake), Katie Lowes (Quinn), Joshua Malina (David), Joe Morton (Eli Pope), George Newbern (Charlie), Jeff Perry (Cyrus), Cornelius Smith, Jr. (Marcus), and Darby Stanchfield (Abby). Creator Shonda Rhimes was also present and opened the reading, with her frequent producing partner Betsy Beers narrating the event.

If you feel like this dress reminds you of something, you’re not the only one. Her recent Elie Saab dress, especially the striking cut-out at the chest and the small bow takes me back to earlier this month when she donned a statement bow minidress at the American Civil Liberties Union SoCal Bill of Rights Awards.

Also in cream, the dress had thin straps and glimmering jewels on the bow, similar to the sparkle on the top of her Elie Saab gown. She paired that look with black tights and Aquazzura’s platform pumps. Obviously, her Governors Awards look was more elegant, but Kerry Washington’s style has evolved and is constantly impressing us, and all her fans, praised her “lethal face card” and her “stunning look,” one going as far as noting that “this girl is on fire.” I agree.

