Kerry Washington channels dressed-down Zendaya in scandalous snap with steamy sweeties

A huge number of celebrities — looking at you Heidi Klum — go all out for Halloween, channeling those big bucks Hollywood dishes out into spectacular costumes, ambitious parties, and eye-catching decor.

Kerry Washington isn’t quite as attached to the holiday as the Queen of Halloween, but she did pull out the stops for her 2024 costume. Channeling an unabashed icon, a 2024 release, and even finding time to make a nod to her own history, the 47-year-old star found a flawless blend of casual ease and effortless homage to ring in the holiday.

Washington posted an image of her get-up, complete with Scandal co-stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn, to social media on Halloween, dazzling fans with a steamy crossover for the books — and she didn’t even need to dress down for the occasion. Rather than going for a skin-baring approach, Washington, Foley, and Goldwyn made a cheeky nod to that tantalizing Scandal love triangle with their stellar Challengers–themed costumes.

Situated in the middle in a simple, sassy T-shirt adorned with the phrase “I told ya,” Washington blends her classic beauty with a dialed-back approach, a decision that perfectly blends with the athletic attire of her two main men. The sly nod to their titillating Scandal storylines won fans over in an instant, and led to broad assertions that Washington and her boys “won Halloween.”

It also led to a resurgence of Scandal love, and jokes that Washington, Foley, and Goldwyn’s “spouses gotta be God’s strongest soldiers,” with how effortlessly these three channel that thruple energy. Are we sure they’re not in a glorious poly romance, spouses included?

Commenters also heaped love on Washington’s “messy” decision to tease fans with a killer callback to that endless Scandal chatter, and dubbed her the “ORIGINAL CHALLENGER.” It takes a deft hand to channel something so notably sensual without baring skin or being heavy-handed, and that fact was not lost on fans.

Nor is the superhero status of Washington’s husband, who fans are convinced is an actual saint for enduring the continued delusions of the Scandal fanbase — particularly when they’re spurred on by Washington herself. They heaped praise on Nnamdi Asomugha, Washtington’s husband of 11 years, for his courage in the face of such incredible adversity, even as they begged Washington to fully commit and act the costume out in real-time.

While most celebrities rely on massively ambitious costumes or those with calculated sex appeal, Washington leaned on a clever callback and an effortlessly straightforward approach this year, and it paid off massively. Fans will be talking about those scandalous Challenger-themed costumes for days, long after all those superheroes, Beetlejuice variants, and ballerinas have faded into the zeitgeist.

