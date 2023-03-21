If the stars align correctly, then Pedro Pascal may get a member of his Mandalorian family joining him on HBO Max’s gripping sci-fi drama The Last of Us.

No, it’s not Grogu; the world isn’t ready for that particular brand of adorable dissonance. The actress in question is in fact Emily Swallow, the talent behind the Armorer in The Mandalorian, and who has a very lucrative card up her sleeve when it comes to her hopes of joining The Last of Us.

Swallow, as it turns out, is no stranger to the world of The Last of Us, having portrayed minor antagonist Emily in The Last of Us Part II video game, and with the show’s announced second season confirmed to be covering events of the aforementioned game, now is the time to invite Swallow back into the fold.

Speaking to SlashFilm about her desire to join Pascal on the Last of Us call sheet, Swallow made it very clear that she’d be all in on playing a role in the second season, with the added hope that this hypothetical role isn’t introduced and killed off in effectively the same breath.

“I really hope that somebody will hear one of these interviews, read one of these interviews, because I would love to. I wouldn’t mind playing a role that maybe got to stick around a little bit longer because what I did in the game … granted, it was a really fun little bit part, but I wouldn’t mind playing somebody else who maybe lives longer and gets to have a scene with Pedro since now we’re on a roll between The Mentalist and The Mandalorian.”

Indeed, Swallow’s aptly-named video game character didn’t stick around for too long. In the original game, Emily belongs to a cult known as the Seraphites who ambush protagonist Abby Anderson, intent on sacrificing her. Abby is saved by Yara, another Seraphite prisoner who lands the killing blow on Emily with Abby’s help, beginning and ending Swallow’s Last of Us Part II appearance in the blink of an eye.

It’s hard to say how closely Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will stick to the events of the original game, especially with you-know-who going to the chopping block if they stay particularly faithful, so it’s entirely possible that Emily, assuming she does appear, won’t die right away. Either way, we’re all for a Mandalorian reunion in the The Last of Us, so here’s hoping that Swallow’s wishes come true.