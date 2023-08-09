Home Celebrities

‘The most irresponsible use of my money’: Post Malone talks purchasing $2 million ‘Magic the Gathering’ card

Instead of girls and cars, Post Malone spends his money on rare trading cards.

Magic The Gathering’s biggest collector Post Malone has come out to talk about his recent purchase. The rapper managed to grab hold of the highly sought-after card, “The One Ring.” Unfortunately, it came with a hefty price tag that not only worked out for both parties, it also changed someone’s life.

During his recent interview with Joe Rogan, the artist admitted that it was very “irresponsible” of him to spend over $2 million to grab hold of a piece of printed cardboard. However, he doesn’t think it was a dumb decision, which is fair considering that it’s a one-of-a-kind copy.

“I bought a crazy, crazy card. Probably the dumbest thing. Not dumbest, but most irresponsible use of my money I’ve ever experienced. I bought a $2 million Magic the Gathering Card.”

Rogan was shocked about the aftermarket value of trading cards, and the lengths Post Malone went to just to grab hold of his “precious.” This Magic enthusiast explained to the podcaster about Wizards of the Coast‘s collaboration with The Lord of the Rings and how he would be “a beast” if he ever played the game. He then went on to describe “The One Ring”‘s original owner, Brook Trafton a “legend” since it was crazy for a simple man in Toronto to hit the jackpot.

“Brook, he’s an absolute f*cking legend. And he worked at Costco and he went to his local games store and… I don’t know how much he wants me to share, but he went to his local games store and pulled it out of a pack, and it was a $2 million card. Isn’t that crazy? It literally is like Willy Wonka’s fcking golden ticket.”

When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful 🙏 ✨  #postmalone #onering #oneofone #mtg #magic #mint #psa #card #magicthegathering #lordoftherings #trading #tradingcards #theonering #sauron #collector #edition #one #gandalf #tradingcardgame

When Trafton uploaded the video where he and Post Malone made the life-changing exchange, many Magic fans agreed that they too would have given it to the artist. This sentiment was also something Rogan agree with as he told him that he would have done the same thing.

“Well, as long as it gives you joy. I would give that away. If somebody gave me one of those, I’d give it to you. Like I don’t know what to do with this. I would have just gave it to you. A hundred percent.”

Seven days after the release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, “The One Ring” was found and received a mint score of 9 by PSA. According to Polygon, Trafton was a cousin of a regular customer and gave the highly coveted card a $1 million starting price. It wasn’t until two months later till the grand exchange occurred.

“The One Ring” is now the most expensive Magic The Gathering card ever sold, following the rapper’s signed copy of “Black Lotus” that he bought for over $800,000. It’s not every day that Wizards of the Coast would do these types of opportunities, and things like these are a once-in-a-lifetime event. While there is a good chance that a similar event may pop up in the future, it won’t be happening anytime soon.

