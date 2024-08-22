‘Finally I can sleep in peace’: The mystery around Taylor Swift’s iconic dive into the stage is finally solved

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time. It is filled with songs from multiple eras of the singer’s career; it includes outfit changes, three separate stages, different platforms, and impressive visual effects. The entire production is impressive, and one of the biggest mysteries surrounding it has finally been solved.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth concert tour, which consists of 149 shows across five continents. It had a major cultural and economic impact across the globe and has become the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue. It hit that record in just 60 shows. Swift’s team announced they will not release the full numbers, so the total revenue after 149 shows will surely encompass several more million, and maybe even billion.

After her original sixth tour, Lover Fest, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift wrote and released four new albums and re-recorded four prior albums as part of her effort to own her entire discography. She created The Eras Tour as a way to encompass her 18-year career, giving each era a platform, except for her self-titled debut album. With many exciting moments on the show, Swift has only recently cleared up a major mystery from the tour with the release of the second music video from The Tortured Poets Department, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The music video offers a look at what’s going on before the curtain opens, shows footage from rehearsals, and even clears the air about how Swift manages to pull off that iconic stage dive.

On opening night in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, one of the most impressive moments of the entire show was when Swift dove into the stage (yes, into) after the surprise songs section, and proceeded to swim all the way to the end of the stage. The videos of her swimming showed exactly the color outfit she was wearing and had multiple Swifties puzzled as to how she pulled it off, yours truly included.

Now, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video clears that up. The short clip shows Swift diving into the stage, only to land on a mattress. Of course, people have theorized that when she dove she was landing on something soft, but the confirmation comes at the right time.

Fans were excited to see how she made this happen and expressed their happiness at finally learning the answer. Following the music video’s release, many theorized that the Eras Tour might be getting a documentary, as the video contains too many clips from production for them to be used solely for a music video. The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film is available on Disney Plus, but the explanation for the iconic stage dives proves there’s more to explore that we haven’t yet seen.

What other details did Swift unveil in “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart?”

The meta song gets even more meta in the show’s performance. Addressing her personal life at the beginning of the tour and having to pretend she was happy on stage, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” resonated with many fans. The music video, which mostly follows Swift as she rehearses the performance of the song, also gives insight into other details.

Fans speculated that the way Swift has been able to arrive backstage without being spotted by audience members is because she does so in a cleaning cart, and the music video confirmed that. However, she is not couching down, as many assumed, and instead appears quite comfortable inside the cart, which has a seat and a couple of cat figurines to keep her company.

The music video also shows how Swift goes from one end of the stage to the other in between eras, where she has a rocket slide pulling her quickly to where she needs to go. Getting an answer to these ardent questions is amazing, but it also proves that she has more footage just waiting to be utilized in a documentary.

