Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at The Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb And IMDbPro at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Inset: The Oregon Duck mascot stands on the field prior to an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins, at Rose Bowl on September 28, 2024 in Pasadena, California.
‘The shot was offside’: The Oregon Duck mascot shot his shot with Sydney Sweeney: Here’s how she responded

The Oregon Duck sent Sydney Sweeney a special GameDay message but she's having none of it.
Trudie Graham
Published: Oct 14, 2024 06:33 am

As of today Sydney Sweeney‘s list of admirers includes everyone’s favorite water fowl The Oregon Duck. But unfortunately for him, it wasn’t on target and their love affair was over before it began.

The attempt at romance was made during an ESPN College GameDay broadcast, where the mascot was seen standing amongst the crowd in the background holding up a hastily written sign that read, “Sydney Sweeney, call me back.”

Respecting the public vulnerability and communication skills, Sweeney took to her Instagram stories to apologize, “Sorry. Changed my number haha.” It’s over for the duck.

Some users on X suspect Sweeney favors Cosmo the Cougar of Brigham Young University.

The real reason she turned the down down is likely to do with her real-life engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino. The 41-year-old producer reportedly first met Sweeney around 2018 when she was in her early 20s. He reportedly proposed in 2022.

They were first seen together at an Emmys shindig in Los Angeles, California in Sep. 2018. The 13-year age gap has drawn some attention, especially given the Hollywood dating trope patterns we see pop up again and again with young women in the entertainment industry.

Sweeney shut down negativity in a People Magazine interview in Dec. 2023. “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a realy long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” the Immaculate and Euphoria star said. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

She also said, “What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”

Sweeney added she doesn’t want to have children in her 20s, stating, “I’d be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I’m 30,” though she admitted seeing her friends take the leap left her feeling “behind”.

Though the Oregon Duck vying for her attention is all in good fun, Sweeney put her foot down recently after generally creepy online behavior led to one paparazzo showing up to her house and demanding bikini photos. She told Glamour, “They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures, and then I’ll leave you alone.’”

Being the internet’s crush has its downsides, particularly for a young woman noted for her beauty. Here’s hoping jokes can stay playful and two-sided, rather than demanding and inappropriate.

People have to remember that just because someone’s famous, it doesn’t give them the right to talk about them in dehumanizing ways. If you wouldn’t talk to a stranger on the street like that, don’t do it to an actor. There are no signs Sweeney’s engagement is on the rocks, so we can only offer Oregon’s mascot thoughts and prayers at this time.

