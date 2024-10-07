‘My actual safety is at risk’: Sydney Sweeney reveals the most terrifying aspect of being famous

The dark sides of fame have been well-documented. While some celebrities take issue with fans’ toxic attitudes or feelings of entitlement to a piece of them, the paparazzi are notoriously invasive and quick to disregard a celebrity’s privacy. Why? Because they will do just about anything for a good photo, and unfortunately for Sydney Sweeney, this is something she has experienced first-hand.

Sweeney is one of the hottest emerging talents (quite literally), and has been celebrated for her acting prowess and beauty. Her good looks have furthered her career in some ways, but she unapologetically embraced her sexuality and flaunted her curves. Still, her physicality has also been a burden. She has some unpleasant stories, like when photographers outside her Florida home harassed her in a desperate attempt to snap a photo of her in a swimsuit.

The Euphoria actress recalled the incident in a recent interview with Glamour, noting how the paparazzi had yelled at her family to get her to come outside.

“They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures, and then I’ll leave you alone,’” she says. She also addressed the rumors that she’s called the paparazzi to take photos of her, claiming she would never want that, mainly because their presence makes her feel unsafe. “I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney gets real about the dangers of the paparazzi

There is a bigger problem here than just invading Sweeney’s privacy and taking a few photos of her (which obviously shouldn’t be happening). There is the issue of her safety. If the paparazzi can locate her home, then publishing photos of the actress in her backyard or inside her house opens a whole new can of worms.

“When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk,” Sweeney told Glamour. “Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”

Because of these photos, people can find her address more easily, which could prove dangerous — celebrity stalker incidents are no joke. Just think back to 2014 when Sandra Bullock experienced a home invasion that left her terrified and suffering from PTSD.

Still, nothing will distract Sweeney from her goals, at least not yet. When asked about her plans for the future, her answer was simple and ambitious: “Just keep working.” Her star is rising, and her impressive credits include Anyone But You, The White Lotus, and Americana. However, the actress has also been praised for being one of the nicest and most humble individuals you can meet. She has remained friends with the people she knew and loved before becoming famous.

“I have my family, and my cousins are my best friends,” she said in her interview. “I have my team and a handful of best friends. It’s very small.” Although she remains friends with fellow actress Maude Apatow, most of her inner circle is “not in the industry.” Her former co-star Glen Powell, who also spoke to the publication, praised her sincerity, saying, “the thing that really makes her a movie star, or a Glamour Woman of the Year, is that she’s able to effortlessly move through this world and be convincing in all these different things but also maintain her humanity. I think people feel that onscreen. Everybody knows she’s talented and magnetic and beautiful, and all those things, but I think her heart’s going to be what takes her the distance.”

