‘That’s not a good way to feel, ya know?’: Mariah Carey reveals where she stands on Chappell Roan’s stance against toxic fandom

Chappell Roan‘s star is still rising with no signs of slowing down, but she’s found herself in a problematic situation: dealing with the toxicity of fame. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer is not one to hold her tongue, and she expresses her displeasure with her fans as they trample on her boundaries and attempt to gain access to her.

Her comments have created a mixed reaction from the public: some get where she comes from, others plan to avoid her forever. But no one expected her to find a supporter in musical veteran Mariah Carey.

Carey needs no introduction. Over the decades, she has worked steadily in the entertainment industry and has produced some of the biggest hits. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Carey was asked to share her advice for young artists, like Chappell Roan, struggling with fame.

Mariah Carey discusses the impact of fame and her advice for young artists

Carey reflected on her experience of becoming a celebrity with thoughtfulness, and her comment was insightful. “Well, I have been through my share of dramas, and it’s not fun because you grow up thinking, ‘I want to be famous.’ I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs,’” Carey shared. She noted how becoming a success is directly linked to becoming famous and how she struggled with feeling like she was not “good enough” because of what she had experienced in her childhood. She continued, “And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?”

As for the wisdom she can pass on, given her own experiences? “Try your hardest to go into this industry with a love of your talent or what’s really real for you,” she said. “You know, if it’s like, ‘I want to be famous. I want to run around with those people, whoever they are, the famous people,’ then it’s probably not the best idea.”

Carey remains the queen of Christmas despite Sabrina Carpenter’s attempt to topple her crown. Of course, we cannot ignore her comments to the Associated Press on why she agreed to release a Christmas album so early in her career (we love Merry Christmas and could not have asked for a better soundtrack to welcome in the holiday season).

“I was very young and was just starting out, and I felt like people do Christmas albums later in their lives,” she said. “But now people have started to do them whenever, like right at the top of their career. So, I mean, what was I feeling like? I was a little bit apprehensive, and then I was like, ‘I love this.’”

With over 30 years as a star, Carey has experienced it all. In comparison, Chappell Roan has only recently made it big, which has been an adjustment. Roan has been brutally honest with her fans and released TikTok videos in August in which she admitted to feeling harassed because she is a celebrity.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she said in one of her posts. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, and the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK.” For her to get to the point where she felt compelled to address this behavior gives an insight into her struggles.

