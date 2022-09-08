‘The prophecy is being fulfilled’: Why are people joking about the Queen and Trisha Paytas’ baby?

As news of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death spreads around the world, condolences and tributes poured in from everywhere. That’s to be expected. What wasn’t expected was the weird conspiracy theories and supernatural predictions, but hey, everyone deals with grief in their own way.

The weirdest joke going around was that the Queen was desperately clinging to life in the hopes that she wouldn’t immediately be reincarnated as the baby of Trisha Paytas. Confused? You’re not alone. For those unfamiliar, Paytas is an American social media star and singer with more than 5 million subscribers and over 1 billion views.

A bunch of users on Twitter highlighted that Paytas went into labor with their child and that the singer would somehow rope the news of the Queen into it, in a really weird way.

How much y’all wanna bet Trisha Paytas is going to say her child is the reincarnation of queen? — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) September 8, 2022

People, because they exist, jumped on this and flew away with it. One person said the Queen’s soul was currently traveling to Paytas’ baby right now.

The soul of Queen Elizabeth flying across the globe to Trisha Paytas’ baby rn pic.twitter.com/qNu7ff4YEE — rick (@trulyrick) September 8, 2022

Others, like user Julian, said the Queen was trying not to die so this very thing wouldn’t happen.

trisha paytas having a baby soon and queen elizabeth dying…. pic.twitter.com/u2E0V5e2rX — julian🫶🏽 (@jul13an) September 8, 2022

Paytas married Moses Hacmon in 2021 and announced they were having a child on Valentine’s Day. They regularly provided updates on their condition and revealed that getting pregnant was a difficult journey due to some health problems. The whole pregnancy story was shared with the world on YouTube and then on Wednesday, they announced the baby was coming soon when they tweeted: “1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!”

1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 7, 2022

Twitter employee Sam Stryker pointed out how crazy the whole thing sounds.

Imagine finding out the Queen of England died because stan accounts are tweeting she’s going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby because she’s going into labor right now — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 8, 2022

What a weird world.