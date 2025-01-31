‘The threat is huge’: Prince Harry faces alarming warning as he’s deemed at risk of an ‘assassination’ attempt

Prince Harry’s concerns over his and his family’s level of security in the UK may be well founded as a former royal butler has warned that the threat he faces is “huge” due to his prior royal status as well as his military history which both make him and his family a target.

Harry has been busy recently fighting numerous battles in court – earlier this month he won his case against News Group Newspapers. However, one of his biggest battles is with the Home Office and it’s regarding his downgraded level of security in the UK after he decided to stop being a working royal.

To Harry’s disappointment the High Court did not rule in his favor back in February last year and the Home Office’s 2020 ruling to strip him of his security was upheld. But the fight is far from over and the duke will likely feel somewhat validated now that a former employee of the royal family has claimed that his background and history would likely make Harry a “bigger target.”

Prince Harry could be at risk of an assassination attempt

Grant Harrold worked as a butler for King Charles between 2004 and 2011 and he seems to support Harry’s bid for a higher level of security. In his opinion, the duke’s concerns are perfectly understandable.

“The threat is huge; there was an assassination attempt on the then Prince Charles in 1994 in Australia, which just highlights the risk. I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest. The more he does in public as a celebrity, the more he could become a target.”

The threats faced by members of the royal family clearly aren’t to be taken lightly, and whether Harry is a working royal or not, he’s still a part of that family and so he’s still very much at risk, perhaps even more so considering how much he is demonized by the press.

Speaking of being demonized, Harry has frequently been blasted online for his ongoing court battle with the Home Office. It seems that it’s a popular opinion that he should not have access to higher-level security due to him no longer being a working royal.

Here is Prince Harry saying he should never have had his UK security removed…what?? (In my best Oprah faux shock voice 😂.) Only working RF members get the type of security he seeks – he left the job! Who expects to leave a job and keep the perks?! 🤯🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q1zbw3arhr — LJ🌸 (@LaurenJ77) January 7, 2025

You can certainly see where people are coming from, after all, Harry and Meghan made the choice to step down from royal duties. However, that doesn’t change the fact that members of the royal family are more likely to be targeted by deranged individuals due to their high-profile lives.

“Breaches do happen. People find ways around it, and there’s always that risk, and that’s what will always be in the back of Harry’s mind.”

Harry is simply fighting for his own family’s safety and Harrold’s assessment of the situation seems to confirm that the duke was right to be concerned about the possible dangers out there. Maybe now his father will finally intervene and help his son?

