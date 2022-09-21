‘The Walking Dead’ actor getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of final season

Norman Reedus will be getting immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the world gets ready to say goodbye to The Walking Dead November, beating the show’s former leading man Andrew Lincoln to the punch in the process.

Since the departure of Lincoln as Rick Grimes, the mainline television series has been more of an ensemble show. However, if there were one character that became synonymous with the mention of the post-apocalyptic drama, it’s probably Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.

Reedus will be the 2734th star added to the Walk of Fame, and is receiving his honor in the category of television. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made note of his star being in close proximity to the pioneering force behind zombie movies, Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero.

Other notable attendees at Reedus’ ceremony will be Guillermo del Toro and Greg Nicotero. Reedus and del Toro worked closely together on Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, while Nicotero has been heavily involved with the production and direction of The Walking Dead since its inception.

While The Walking Dead may be coming to an end after 11 seasons, it is hardly the end for the franchise. Fear The Walking Dead was confirmed for another run at San Diego Comic Con this year, and there are three additional miniseries in the works, one of which will continue the story of Daryl Dixon.

Another will additionally see the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne respectively, while the third – titled Isle of the Dead – will see Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan tackling a derelict New York.

Before all of that, though, part three of The Walking Dead’s 11th and final season will premiere Nov 20 on AMC.