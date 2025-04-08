‘The world doesn’t know’: Meghan Markle reveals ‘so rare and so scary’ medical difficulty she had to beat and survive

For years now, Meghan Markle has been at the centre of British media’s ridicule and targeted negative press. It was this relentless and damaging scrutiny that pushed the Susexxes out of the palace and allegedly wreaked havoc on the Suits star’s mental health. But what many don’t know is the “medical scare” the duchess faced after giving birth.

Recently, Meghan sat down for the first episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with her first guest, Bumble’s creator Whitney Wolfe Herd. During the premiere episode, the duchess revealed that she shares a life-altering and rather scary experience with Herd — that of suffering from postpartum preeclampsia soon after delivery. In this condition, a new mother, within 24 hours of giving birth, experiences high blood pressure and extreme levels of protein in their urine. Mayo Clinic explains that if not treated promptly, one can suffer from complications like seizures that can permanently damage vital organs, pulmonary edema (fluid in lungs), a stroke, and other deadly effects.

“It’s so rare and so scary. And you go … and you’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people. And in the quiet, you’re still just trying to show up mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares.”

Herd seconded Meghan’s description of the harrowing experience, adding that the condition is “life or death, truly. It’s like really scary.”

However, Meghan didn’t clarify whether she experienced the condition after the birth of Prince Archie or after she gave birth to Princess Lilibet. But during both pregnancies, she faced the wrath of the British media, which zeroed in on her with their often racially charged and targeted reporting.

If her allegations of the Royals denying her professional mental health support back when she and Harry lived in the palace are true and it was after Archie’s pregnancy that she suffered from postpartum preeclampsia, the revelation and her suffering at the time become especially traumatic.

But, as Meghan shared, life goes on, and when it comes to juggling her responsibilities as a mother, wife, and founder of her own company, she has her “solid family network” and “girlfriends that can fill up the cup” to be her backup when she needs it.

As expected, the candid admission only got negative responses from those relying too much on the media’s narrative.

What. Never happened. You don’t have postpartum preeclampsia and go home 2 hours later. None of her stories add up, nothing ever makes sense, and if you question it, you’re a racist lol pic.twitter.com/HWrIgSdfEv — Jerilyn (@Jerilyn11048497) April 8, 2025

When Meghan talks about what she lived through during her time at the palace, she faces backlash. Now that we discover she held back some information, she is still a villain.

Nobody, and I mean nobody does all of this ⬇️

And never mentions pre-eclampsia



I am with Piers pic.twitter.com/8V1u00oQhj — Lilibucks Archificial (@1nvisikids) April 8, 2025

But the majority empathized with the duchess, lauding her for bravely facing it all and still thriving.

Meghan had Pre-eclampsia with her babies 😪, and she was still being hounded and abused . My beef with the British media will never end . I hate them as much as Prince Harry does 😤. #ConfessionsOfAFemaleFounder pic.twitter.com/TgJuCIO27N — Claire (@claireXanda) April 8, 2025

Preeclampsia is no joke. They always say avoid stress, and we all know her pregnancy was nothing but that smh. The best thing Harry did was remove them from that environment https://t.co/djwiJrvDAY — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) April 8, 2025

Of course, it is only time before royal experts break out their pitchforks to condemn Meghan for revealing this personal detail. While her supporters say she did it to raise awareness about the rare condition, critics are bound to claim yet again that she is seeking nothing but attention

with this admission.

