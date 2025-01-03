‘They are not heartless’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defended against claims they aren’t ‘happy’ for King Charles and Kate Middleton

Both King Charles and Kate Middleton saw a surge of support from the royal-loving public over the festive period, thanks to the monarch and Princess of Wales making multiple public appearances and spreading the Christmas cheer despite suffering a very tough 2024. Last year, of course, saw both father and daughter-in-law diagnosed with cancer.

It would take someone meaner than Ebeneezer Scrooge and the Grinch combined to sniff at their happy Christmas, then, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being defended against claims that they might’ve been sneering at their relatives getting all the love over the holidays. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke in the Sussexes’ favor following Charles and Catherine stealing the show this Christmas season, maintaining that — despite gossip suggesting otherwise — Harry and Meghan would be nothing but “happy” for their relations across the pond.

Harry and Meghan more positive towards Charles and Kate than rumors suggest, but don’t expect a reunion just yet

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

When discussing the difference in the Christmases celebrated by the Royal Family and Harry, Meghan and their children this past December, Bond stressed that the Sussexes would be anything but jealous of the way Charles and Kate spent their yuletide.

“They had their own private Christmas thousands of miles away and hopefully they had a good time,” Bond told OK!. “Meanwhile, our Royal Family put themselves on parade and consequently enjoyed a great deal of extremely positive public approval and publicity.”

Bond didn’t rule out the notion that Harry and Meghan might’ve cut themselves off from the news and the media entirely over Christmas in order to enjoy themselves properly, but she opines that they would be “happy” to see the king and the princess enjoying themselves after such a trying 12 months.

“If Harry and Meghan troubled to take note of the positive feedback around the royals here, they would probably have been happy that the King and Catherine were well enough to be out and about after their cancer diagnoses,” she added. “They are not heartless.”

Seeing as they do have hearts (and not ones that have shrunk two sizes two small like the Grinch’s), Bond hopes that the couple aren’t paying too many attention to the hate being thrown their way of late. “As for the negative publicity surrounding themselves,” she went on to say. “I hope they have learned to ignore it.”

There might be less bad blood between the blue bloods than the internet would have us believe, but that doesn’t mean that everyone’s going to start hugging and the whole Royal Family will be sitting around the fire at Buckingham Palace again by next Christmas. “I don’t foresee any progress in mending fences with the King and William in the New Year,” Bond bluntly put it, noting that Harry is still knee-deep in his legal battle against the British government: “The court case against the Home Office continues to put Charles in a very awkward position.”

Bond’s claims add up with reports from last year that Harry and Meghan reached out with well wishes throughout Charles and Kate’s treatment. They might not be on the best of terms, but that doesn’t mean things between the two halves of the divided clan are quite as frosty as a Christmas Day in Whoville.

