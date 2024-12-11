‘His father just doesn’t want to get involved’: King Charles tells Prince Harry he’s on his own amid fight for his family’s safety

King Charles III may be head of state in the United Kingdom but he still has to abide by government rules, and when one of those rules prohibits his own son Prince Harry from acquiring personal police protection during visits to the country, then so be it. No matter how the Duke of Sussex pleads with his father for help, the King’s hands are tied, and there’s no point in going against the government lest he ruin his reputation in the process.

The dad-of-two lost his taxpayer-funded security when he left his royal duties in 2020 and has since taken the Home Office to court in his bid to have it reinstated. He wants to be allowed to personally pay the MET Police for his and his family’s protection during visits to Britain, a matter that the Court of Appeal has yet to decide upon next year in April.

In his mind, Harry thinks his father can easily persuade the court to go in his favor. But if he’s had zero help on his case from the Royals from the start, then what makes him think this time will be any different?

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, Charles has no interest in helping his wayward son because this case is beyond his control. The source said he is in no position to argue with the government, telling Fox News Digital, “The king is in a position where the security and who gets the security is decided by the government, and the government is not the monarch.”

She added: “When Charles was Prince Charles, he could do more, but as monarch, he has to be very careful. He cannot get involved with government policy. Therefore, probably the easiest way out is to let somebody else deal with Harry.”

Seward, author of My Mother and I, claimed the King “just doesn’t want to get involved. He hasn’t got time; he hasn’t got the inclination, and he probably hasn’t got the energy for what would be a potentially difficult conversation.” She noted that “it’s been especially tough now” for Charles because he’s limited in what he can do as a monarch.

The 76-year-old would rather not get himself involved because he’s already got a lot on his plate. He has his own royal duties to worry about and focus on especially since he’s also battling cancer. He cannot allow himself to be distracted by his son’s legal issues, which do not seem to end.

The Duke of Sussex is due to make an appearance in London’s High Court next month for the hearing of his privacy case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun. He, along with Sir Elton John and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, have also accused Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publishers of the Daily Mail, of illegal information gathering using phone tapping and bugging cars, with a hearing on the case set in January 2026.

Sources claimed that Harry’s issue over his security in the U.K. has only widened his rift with the Royals, especially with his father. It has played “a crucial role” in his ongoing estrangement from the family, to the point that Charles has reportedly stopped taking his calls and stopped responding to his letters.

