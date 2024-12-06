Prince Harry shares his ‘main goal‘ as he drops major clue on his future with Meghan Markle in the U.S.

Prince Harry has no intention of permanently returning to the U.K., despite the constant chatter from royal “experts“ that he misses his family and wants to return to his duties. He‘s happy and contented where he is right now with Meghan Markle and their children in the U.S.A.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to America from England after they stepped back from their duties in 2020. From there they launched their non-profit organization Archewell Foundation and its sub-companies Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, and have since made lucrative deals to help them become financially stable.

Suffice it to say, they‘ve proven that by working together, they can achieve their goal of becoming independent from the Royals. They don‘t have to rely on King Charles III’s money to keep them afloat. So when speaking about his life with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in America, he shut down those assumptions about his royal return and the never-ending divorce claims.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here. I feel as though it’s the life my mum wanted for me,” he shared during a conversation with Andrew Sorkin at the New York Times Dealbook Summit on Dec. 4. He added that in America he gets to do things with his kids that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.”

The reason he’s staying in America is because he and Meghan are not divorcing, unlike what so-called experts brazenly predicted would happen, which would make him return to the U.K. He said: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.” Harry said he feels most sorry for the trolls who desperately want to see his marriage to Meghan end in divorce.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Harry was asked what he wanted to be known for many years from now, and without giving a direct answer, he said: ”the main goal for me at the moment is being the best husband and the best dad that I could be.” That‘s why he‘s fighting hard for his security in the U.K. to be reinstated for the sake of his family. Since he and Meghan left their royal duties, Charles stripped them of their police protection even when they were momentarily living in Canada and were being hounded by paparazzi.

The lack of security could be one reason Meghan hasn’t set foot on British soil since Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral in 2022 and their children have also not personally seen their grandpa Charles for many years. Meanwhile, Harry has been in and out of his home country for charity visits. The last time everyone was in the U.K. together was in 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee and Lilibet also celebrated her first birthday at the couple‘s former home in Frogmore Cottage in June.

Harry is in a legal fight with the Home Office to allow him to fund his and his family‘s protection during visits to the U.K. Speaking about his security, Harry said: “I should’ve never had security removed in the first place. But the disclosure process has been troubling and enlightening and I just have to now sit and wait until April.”

