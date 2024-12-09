‘They’re seeing their little girl living out her dreams’: Taylor Swift honored her parents ahead of Eras Tour’s end and their reaction wins the internet

Taylor Swift‘s career started over 18 years ago and she’s currently one of the biggest names in the music industry. However, for her parents, she will always be their little girl, and she honored them with a wonderful tribute ahead of the Eras Tour‘s final shows.

Swift is a talented singer/songwriter, but she wouldn’t have gotten this far without the support of her family. Andrea and Scott Swift did everything in their power not only to help her become a star, but to keep her grounded after becoming famous, and it’s clear that their hard work paid off. Now that Swift is a massive superstar, her family has continued to be a part of her brand, and the “Anti-Hero” made her parents proud with a touching musical tribute.

On Dec. 6, Taylor Swift embarked on the last stop of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada. The superstar kicked off Night One with two killer mashups, playing “Haunted” and “Wonderland” for the guitar section. While all of her mashups have been creative and inspiring, she paid homage to her family with two heartwarming songs.

For the piano section, Swift opted for “Never Grow Up,” a song from Speak Now, a love letter for her family and growing up. She mashed it with “The Best Day,” a song highlighting her close relationship with her mother, Andrea.

Her parents were at the shows, as usual, and one lucky fan captured not only Swift singing the lovely mashup, but her family’s reaction, as well.

Scott, Andrea, and Austin Swift were in the audio booth for the mashup, and her mom was seen wiping her tears as Taylor sang “The Best Day,” with her dad comforting her. At the end of the songs, her parents hugged, and Austin joined in for a heartwarming family hug that won everyone’s hearts.

“The fact that they aren’t even married but still can see the love they have for each other,” wrote a fan about Taylor’s divorced parents.

“Austin coming in to join the hug got me,” reads one of the most popular comments.

“To her parents she is still their baby girl and to her brother that is his big sister,” commented a fan, with another echoing the same feeling on a different video of the family, “they’re not seeing who we’re seeing, they’re seeing their little girl living out her dreams up there.” Another added, “You know Scott is saying ‘we did good’.”

Swift’s love for her family is well documented in her music as well as in real life. She has often had her parents around at big music events, and they have been a constant on the Eras Tour since the beginning, as one of her parents was always there for her. With the end of the record-breaking tour so close, she couldn’t have missed an opportunity to honor them and she did it with the most heartwarming mashups.

At the same time, Maya Thompson, Ronan’s mom, about whom Swift wrote the heartbreaking Red song, was also at the concert and praised the mashup as a “reminder of how grief and love can exist so deeply together.”

The Eras Tour was a worldwide tour that brought millions of people together and it was an emotional reminder of how powerful music is. For the second-to-last show, she brought Gracie Abrams on stage for a mashup of Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” with “Last Kiss,” and performed “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Maroon,” the latter being one of her most played songs in the acoustic section.

The Eras Tour ended on Dec. 8 with a touching tribute to her fans. The final mashup featured “A Place in This World” and “New Romantics” on guitar, and a final mashup with “Long Love,” “New Year’s Day,” and “The Manuscript.” Overall, Swift ended the last stop with a powerful tribute to her family, the artists who opened for her on this tour, and lastly, her fans.

