It feels like Star Wars now encompasses nearly every single actor in the known universe. Thanks to cameos, even James Bond star Daniel Craig has made an appearance.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating future introductions, and none other than Brie Larson has now been imagined in the Star Wars galaxy as an absolute fan favorite from a seemingly forgotten era of the franchise. The High Republic is such an untapped age of the galaxy far away, and Larson as Jedi Master Avar Kriss has caught our attention.

Drawn immaculately by arsthuany, the piece showcases just how good Larson would look in the Jedi robes, and sparks a great discussion on who could lead a potential High Republic series or film for Disney.

So far, there is only one planned High Republic era show in the works at Lucasfilm, with The Acolyte set during its very final days before utter collapse. Kriss, unfortunately, was active over a hundred years prior to The Acolyte’s setting, which means we likely won’t get to see Larson embody the role, at least not on Disney Plus yet.

Larson has boasted a mighty impressive career since breaking onto the scene with a role in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Winning an Academy Award for her performance in Room, followed up by headlining the $1 billion movie Captain Marvel, and recently joining the cast of Fortnite, it seems like Star Wars is her next step.

Larson’s 2023 is absolutely stacked, with her appearing in both Fast 10 in April 2023, as well as headlining The Marvels in July 2023.