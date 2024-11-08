‘This man should be guarded at all costs:’ Steve of ‘Blue’s Clues’ provides safe space for fans in silent post-election TikTok video

After the recent elections, many are in need of a breather, and that’s just what Steve Burns provided in his comforting TikTok video. Steve, most known for his appearance in the interactive children’s TV show Blue’s Clues, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, posted a short video post-election that left many emotional.

Those who grew up at that time certainly know who Steve is. With his handy-dandy notebook, he helped audiences unlock mysteries, solve puzzles, and decipher clues that his dog, Blue, left behind. Steve remained a constant in households with children until he left in 2002 and was replaced by Donovan Patton, who was introduced as Steve’s brother, Joe.

In his TikTok video, Steve — wearing a yellow baseball cap and a plaid jacket over a blue shirt — clears his throat before exhaling audibly and looking out onto the picturesque setting. With the subtle sounds of nature and the tranquil vibe of the video, the silence was a welcome reprieve from the noisy world.

In the entire 59-second video, Steve doesn’t say a single thing, but as many in the comments section pointed out, he said so much without saying anything at all. “He didn’t say A WORD and said everything at the same time. This man should be guarded at all costs,” one wrote. Many others flooded the comments section writing how much they needed this, with one user saying, “I bet you didn’t think you’d still be raising us all these years later, Steve, but thank you for still being here.”

There were those who shared how they cried after seeing how the election was progressing, and there were also others who wanted to check on Steve. “The question is, are you okay, Steve?” one asked.

Steve remains everyone’s friend in adulthood

Steve was in his early 20s when he first appeared in Blue’s Clues, and the children who watched him growing up are now adults. When questioned about why he left the show, Steve said that he didn’t want to lose his hair on TV and was not keen on wearing a wig, and although that’s true, it wasn’t the main reason for his departure from the spotlight.

In an interview with Variety, Steve said he reflected on his time doing the children’s show and shared, “I didn’t know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America.” Unbeknownst to the audience, the always-happy host was going through a personal battle, and it became taxing for Steve to show up “completely full of joy and wonder at all times” when he wasn’t in a good place.

Now at 51 years old, Steve still checks on everyone who grew up watching him. In a TikTok post in Sept., he uploaded a video wherein he asked, “Hello, what’s going on? How are you? What’s new?” He then gave his audience a moment to respond, occasionally nodding and even offering a small smile. Before the video ended, Steve said, “Well, I just wanted to check in. You look great.”

Many flooded the comments section, updating Steve about what has been going on in their lives. One user wrote, “I’m gonna be a dad… I’m excited. I’m terrified… Can’t wait to show her OG Blues Clues. Love you Steve.” Another wrote, “I’m sober Steve. I finally got there. 7 years active. 108 sober. It’s liberating.” Knowing that Steve still cares and takes time to listen to the children he helped raise has people feeling emotional, and they’re happy to know they can lean on a familiar face even in adulthood.

