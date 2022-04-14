Superstar comedian Tiffany Haddish is back on the market. The 42-year-old comedian and star of Bad Trip appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday (April 14) and revealed that she was newly single, according to Aceshowbiz.

“I’m getting back into the dating scene, which means I’m on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, okay. Hey you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he’s a therapist it might be helpful.”

What’s she looking for in a potential partner? Haddish said she wanted “a man with a perfect credit score.”

“Now I don’t care how tall they are; how old they are; how much they weigh, the only number that matters to me that I care about comes from FICA, because credit scores show how responsible they are. I’m just saying I’m a lot to handle.”

Haddish was dating the rapper Common, but they broke up in November after a year of dating. She said they were both really busy and that hampered their relationship.

Common told Hollywood Unlocked that finding the right work-life balance with Haddish was difficult, but he gushed about his ex.