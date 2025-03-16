Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship timeline, explored

Tiger Woods has been in the headlines these days for nothing relating to golf. The legendary golfer has been under fire for his seemingly close relationship with President Donald Trump. But that’s not all. Now, the Hall of Famer is reported to have been quietly dating Vanessa Trump for some time now. For the unaware, Vanessa is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. And POTUS is reportedly on board with the relationship.

Recommended Videos

November- December 2024: A low-key, easygoing relationship

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s romance reportedly kicked off around Thanksgiving, 2024. While neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship, multiple sources claim they’ve been seeing each other for months. At first, things were casual– just two high profile personalities spending time together. But as time went on, their bond deepened. According to Page Six, Woods was allegedly hesitant at first, considering his long-standing friendship with Trump. He wasn’t sure if dating Vanessa would cause any awkwardness. Despite initially friend-zoning her, the connection between them became too strong to ignore.

As they are both public figures, with Woods being an easily recognizable face, he and Vanessa Trump reportedly decided to keep things extremely low-key in the early months of their relationship. There were no public appearances, no social media hints, or any traces of their time together. However, insiders claimed Vanessa would spend a few nights a week at Woods’ place on Jupiter Island. A source told The Daily Mail: “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

Friends close to them also described their relationship as easygoing. They weren’t rushing into anything and were just enjoying each other’s company. As per the outlet’s sources, the couple shared intimate dinners, and bonded over their shared experiences.

February- March 2025: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump go public

🚨👀🐅 JUST IN: Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump have been ‘secretly dating’ the Daily Mail is reporting with a source also telling PEOPLE Magazine that Don Jr. is ‘cool’ with the new relationship. Vanessa and daughter Kai were spotted at The Genesis and TGL matches in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/QhEtVjURcG — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 13, 2025

By February, things were looking a little more serious, and the rumored couple took a small step into the public eye. They were spotted together at the Genesis Invitational in California, one of the biggest PGA Tour events of the year. Interestingly, they weren’t alone. They came in with Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump. That detail is important because it shows how much golf is a huge part of their connection. Woods’s own children, Sam and Charlie, are also deeply involved in the sport, and all three kids (Kai, Sam, and Charlie) attend the same elite school in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fast forward to mid-March, and the news finally broke. The Daily Mail confirmed that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump were, in fact, an item. Insiders revealed that the couple had decided to take things slow and keep their romance mostly private. They weren’t making red-carpet appearances or posting cute couple pics on Instagram yet. But that didn’t mean things weren’t serious.

Right now, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are content keeping things quiet. Insiders say they’re enjoying each other’s company but aren’t in a rush to make any grand declarations. They’re both focusing on family, golf, and their personal lives. While things could become serious, both parties seem happy, just taking things one step at a time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy