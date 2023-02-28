TikTok celebrates Pedro Pascal’s official status as America’s daddy

How could you describe the talented, charming, and effervescently handsome Pedro Pascal? Some might say he’s rugged and regal, others might say he’s multifaceted and progressive, but we can all agree that one name seems more fitting for him than any other, standing out above the rest: daddy.

If this is new or jarring information for you, you obviously haven’t been paying attention to the actor’s delight in knowing that a large part of his fandom refers to him as daddy. He doesn’t just smile coyly at the idea and attempt to shrug off the moniker; he embraces it, saying it with his whole chest — if you will. Pascal is cool; in fact, he’s the epitome of the word: everything he does and says just seems effortlessly full of charisma; he’s inviting and playful, so when he reads comments that would make others blush, he runs with them: giving fans the extra drive to ensure that everyone in America knows who Pascal is. He is daddy. He wants to make sure he is the daddiest of the daddies.

It’s his unassuming charm that first draws fans in; he’s not overly confident, not cocky in a way that would take him from daddy status to f-boy real quick. No, he makes you weak at the knees without even trying; a little piece of that charisma has made itself known in each of his roles.

Whether you first “met” Pascal more recently in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us or if you’ve been a fan since Bloodsucking Bastards and Undressed, you know there’s always been something about Pascal, something that sticks. Like a fine wine, Pascal only grows more delicious with time. (Look, if the internet is calling the man daddy, we think we’re allowed to throw delicious in too.)

Another word we can use to describe Pascal: relatable, like these scenes from The Last of Us, which are emotionally charged and unguarded, thus providing him with another realm of adoration from fans. It’s not just in his film roles that Pascal is vulnerable; he seems to lead with it. He’s masculine and powerful without ever having to make a show of it; he’s not trying to convince us that he’s the man — he simply is. It’s the bravado without the fanfare, the way he exists with authenticity and bravery.

Did we mention that everyone adores Pascal? Even those who run social media accounts for television shows and films can’t get enough. We’d ALL risk it all for Pedro Pascal, and how did How I Met Your Father get into our heads with this Tweet? Are we that obvious?

Would absolutely risk it all for Pedro Pascal. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/Slmts4ToFd — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 28, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar even got in on the action when she shared a snap from Pascal’s guest role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the throwback is an undeniable treat. Pascal was giving that same dad energy back then, too — bless him.

Compilations of Pascal and the word daddy? Sign us up. An interview where he calls someone momma after being called daddy? Be still our beating hearts.

Even in moments when he’s not unironically claiming himself as the best daddy around, he’s giving that BDE — big daddy energy; get your minds out of the gutter! Did we melt a little with this video? Yes. Are we giving ourselves the Blanche Devereaux treatment again? Also yes. Are you out of your mind if you don’t think this is the epitome of Pascal’s greatest energy? That’s another resounding yes.

He’s also not shying away from the topic, bringing it up first in some red-carpet interviews. Trying to understand the terminology so he can stay on top of things, Pascal asked an interviewer what a zaddy was so that he could further understand what the fandom was talking about when they call him variations of daddy. Embracing it further, when he was told it was a level even higher than just a daddy, there was a gleam in his eyes as he solidified himself even higher on the irresistible rankings.

While he takes all of the new praise with such grace and gratitude, it’s still something that surprises him when he sees it plainly in front of him. It goes back to that unassuming charm and the lack of cockiness he possesses, he’s genuinely thrilled by the attention, but he’s not quite sure he’s totally deserving of it yet. Those around him, however, know the moniker suits him better than anyone before him and anyone who will come after him.

Dame Helen Mirren herself was wowed by his charms and the adoration a quick search of his name brings.

One of our favorite parts of TikTok is the thirst trap video section. If you’re a fan of nearly any celebrity, chances are, you can find a thirst trap video dedicated to them. Thirst trap videos put the charm, grace, and sex appeal of actors, athletes, musicians, etc. on full display. There’s usually a smooth song playing in the background while video clips and images flood your screen, setting a mood if you will.

Let’s be honest; very few beat Pascal’s thirst trap videos.

One of the comments on the next thirst trap is the very definition of the bond between Pascal and his fan base: “This man just says whatever he wants and let’s us go feral.” Yes, that is precisely it.

There’s a tag — #pedropascaldaddy — but in true internet fashion, there’s one better. While scrolling through videos (what a chore, right?) to compile this exciting piece, we stumbled upon a new one: #pedropascalsimp. That’s right; if him being a daddy wasn’t enough, we’re all openly admitting to simping for him now. It’s truly a beautiful bond.

Pascal’s daddy era even made an impact on his time hosting SNL, where he did a sketch called the Fancam Assembly, and he spoke about edits being made about him. While there was a sense of irony in it, there was also a sense of the real feelings he must have been flooded with when he got online one morning and realized that an entire group of fans began referring to him as daddy.

As stated above, Pascal doesn’t mind the attention, and in a chat with JOE, he said that many people would be lying if they said they didn’t desire it, too. He wasn’t going to go out on a limb and speak for everyone, but it’s a sort of assumed side-effect of being in entertainment: getting attention, so why deny that it’s something that can be enjoyed?

“It’s very scary because I think that anybody in the business would be lying if they said that they didn’t need attention. I shouldn’t speak for everybody; I just have to speak for myself. I definitely was seeking attention and approval quite a bit as a child. So, to have a wave of attention and approval as you say, I’ll take it.”

Fans also love another energy Pascal gives off, his chaotic power. In this compilation of videos, you can’t help but laugh at his antics and how he genuinely seems to enjoy every aspect of life. He finds joy and shares it in such a beautiful way.

Now, we can’t let TikTok have all the fun; there are some great edits on Twitter, too. Like this gem with several scenes from his Game of Thrones era, and let’s be honest. We’re all grateful it exists.

this is the pedro pascal edit ever pic.twitter.com/4NdIAgxd7a — gigi ☆ (@JOELSGUIT4R) February 13, 2023

Here’s to Pedro Pascal, the daddiest of all daddies: may he continue to live in a wicked-esque infamy forever as the internet’s beloved daddy, and may the new season of The Mandalorian bring with it new opportunities for TikTok thirst traps, compilation videos, and interviews where he’s referred to as his most fitting moniker.