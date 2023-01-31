Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’

It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31.

In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” the 55-year-old wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen has since unequivocally denied that the incident occurred, despite an apparent penchant for doing exactly the thing he was accused of, writing in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

When the Daily Mail caught up with Allen this week, the 69-year-old comedian doubled down on his innocence, lobbing the blame back to Anderson.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.” Allen was dressed casually in a gray coat, jeans and a blue flannel shirt and added, “She’s a good girl.” He was asked before driving away if he had a good memory, to which he nodded stoically and replied: “Yeah.”

Apparently, Allen is speaking for Disney and ABC now, which is interesting, considering that he currently stars on the Disney Plus series The Santa Clauses.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Disney and ABC for comment.