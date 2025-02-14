Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Berlin Film Festival dressed like, well, a bumblebee

Timothée Chalamet‘s fashion choices throughout the press run for his Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown have been… interesting. His most recent outfit, for instance, may seem to have drawn inspiration from nature’s pillar, the bumblebee, but it’s really sports merch, and perhaps a nod to a beloved German soccer club.

The 29-year-old actor made his way to the Berlinale, one of Germany and Europe’s biggest film festivals, to represent James Mangold’s biopic on Friday. As he breezed through the press conference photocall, he donned a black jacket with thick yellow stripes that instantly drew furrowed brows and pursed lips from the fashion police.

The more attentive observer, however, quickly spotted that the funny-looking outfit choice for what should be a prestigious event was actually memorabilia from one of Timmy’s many favorite soccer teams: Ohio’s Columbus Crew.

Timothee Chalamet rolling up to Berlin in an OG Columbus Crew hoodie. Real sicko confirmed. https://t.co/s1EwZ3lGBa pic.twitter.com/t5stbJJVzV — Ben Wright (@benwright) February 14, 2025 Timothée in Berlin wearing vintage Adidas Columbus Crew windbreaker jacket 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Glt7qOz4r8 — Sparkie✨🐝🍄🧚 (@sparklejar_) February 14, 2025

Now, I know I said “German soccer club” earlier, but I promise I’m not geographically challenged. Since the Oscar-nominee is a declared fan of the beautiful game, it’s not a stretch to speculate that the Columbus Crew Adidas jacket was the closest thing in his suitcase to Borussia Dortmund apparel. The signature black and white colors of the West Germany club are arguably more instantly recognizable than Columbus Crew’s, especially when you’re in, well, Germany.

Though he’s shown love to AS Roma in the past, too, his favorite sports team after the New York Knicks is France’s AS Saint-Étienne.

Timothée topped the outfit off with bedazzled jeans and yet another whimsical scarf — an accessory that has become a staple in his style over the last year. It’s harder to name an occasion where he didn’t have something wrapped around his neck than to find one where he did. Scarfs were also a Bob Dylan favorite, so maybe that’s why the actor seems so fond of them, too. He’s worn them thin and pink, thick and emerald green, and now white with skulls.

What’s more striking is how the actor has been playing around with loud colors, bold patterns and kooky accessories in an often mismatched manner that takes us back to the fashion of the early aughts. It’s even led GQ to question whether Timmy is “High-Fashion trolling us.”

Long gone are the sleek, sexy outfits of his Bones and All and Dune press runs when he used to be styled by Ryan Hastins, responsible for putting the likes of Taylor Russell, Natalie Portman, and Anya Taylor-Joy in some iconic pieces. Now the star is collaborating with Taylor McNeill, who also dresses Kendrick Lamar. In all fairness, it does look like he’s been the most genuine version of himself yet recently.

Back in Berlin, he quickly ditched the soccer kit for an equally sporty look for the red carpet ahead of A Complete Unknown‘s special screening at the festival. Dressed in all baby pink attire, he was joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who opted for a more classic red carpet look in a figure hugging sequined black gown.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of ‘A COMPLETE UNKNOWN’ in Berlin pic.twitter.com/qK5qrEcosx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2025

The two make quite the pair and have become inseparable lately, attending nearly every one of Timmy’s commitments together. They will certainly be the talk of the town at the Oscars come March 2. The actor is up for Best Actor for his take on Dylan and is a favorite to finally take home the golden statuette after leaving the ceremony empty-handed twice in the past. Let’s hope he ditches the hoodies and dresses for the occasion.

