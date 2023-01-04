TJ Holmes’ estranged wife blasts him for lack of respect during GMA affair

Immediately following the news that Good Morning, America anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were having an affair, many took to social media to show their support for the two spouses who had to endure a public reveal. Now, weeks later, one of them has spoken out.

Marilee Fiebig, the wife of TJ Holmes and mother of his 8-year old child, gave a statement to TMZ through her lawyer, Stephanie Lehman. That statement was sure to take a shot at TJ’s public displays of affection for Amy Robach while he and Marilee are still married.

The statement from Lehman first reads, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year daughter. To that end, TJ’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have anchored GMA3 since the pandemic broke in 2020 but were taken off the air last month shortly after the UK Daily Mail broke the news that the two were having an affair. Both have been married to their respective spouses since 2010.

Stephanie Lehman’s statement then addressed what Marilee Fiebig thinks of her husband now. “We continue to be disappointed by TJ’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Holmes and Robach insist that they were both separated from their spouses since August. However, it wasn’t until after the news of their affair that Holmes filed for divorce. Holmes also has two children form a previous marriage, as does Robach. Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has not made any public statements regarding the divorce.

Lehman lastly stated, “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”