What a gift to the world LuckyChap Entertainment has been. Founded in in 2014 by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Sophia Kerr, and the one and only Margot Robbie, the production company has brought us such works as I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Barbie, Saltburn, and even an upcoming Monopoly movie, which will surely follow in Barbie‘s idiosyncratic footsteps if LuckyChap’s routine cards are played.

Indeed, Ackerley’s come a long way since popping up in the Harry Potter films as an extra, and now that he and his wife Robbie are expecting their first child together, it’s paramount that we move on to the next most important Ackerley-adjacent question of our time; how old is the Barbie producer?

How old is Tom Ackerley?

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Ackerley clocks in at 34 years of age, which also happens to be the same age as his wife, as Goodfellas, and of the years that have passed since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Additionally, he’s also old enough to purchase Barbie dolls, is a good deal younger than the Northamptonshire estate where Saltburn was filmed, is presumably old enough to tie a pair of ice skates (such as those worn by his wife in I, Tonya), and almost certainly meets the age requirement to act as a banker in a game of Monopoly (assuming, of course, that such a role does in fact come with a age requirement).

Jokes aside, Ackerley has accomplished quite a bit in the world of entertainment at just 34 years old, and now that LuckyChap seems to have an iron grip on the next big cinematic enterprise of artistically reimagined children’s properties, those accomplishments will surely only continue to skyrocket.

