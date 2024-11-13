‘I screwed up a lot’: Tom Brady finally admits his fault now that Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with another man’s baby

Tom Brady is an idiot, or are we too late for the Roast? But yes, to a certain extent, he is more naive than anyone realized. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, could attest to that.

And we’re saying this because he recently came out to apologize for his shortcomings as a father, but not as a husband who drove his wife to walk away from 13 years of marriage and be with someone close to the family in a heartbeat despite the public scrutiny. At the Fortune Global Forum in NYC on Nov. 12, the retired NFL superstar wanted to make it seem like he’s already figured out his flaws as a 47-year-old man who juggled his fatherhood responsibilities with a well-decorated career as an athlete. After recognizing that he’s no “expert in parenting,” Brady admitted that he had made mistakes as a parent.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have. I've screwed up a lot as a parent," @TomBrady says in a candid discussion at #FortuneGlobalForum.



Brady emphasized supporting his children no matter what they want to pursue in life. https://t.co/ZNfwCxb2IG pic.twitter.com/qUVAZOuVYE — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) November 12, 2024

“Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have, and we screwed up a lot, and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent,” he said while addressing the crowd. He also boldly claimed in the same breath that he always tries to be “dependable and consistent” for his children to make up for his lapses.

Now the problem with Tom’s confession of fault is how he once again failed to acknowledge his shortcomings to the woman who made it possible for him to look good as a family man and an active quarterback with the NFL for more than 20 seasons. Since causing one major heartbreak to Gisele by blindsiding her with a shocking unretirement announcement weeks after supposedly ending his career to focus on their family, the man has never apologized.

In the aftermath of his surprising decision, the world saw Bündchen break down in tears while discussing with ABC broadcaster Robin Roberts the end of their marriage. When asked how she was doing after splitting from her husband of more than a decade, Gisele struggled to maintain her composure and even apologized to the film crew for her tears.

“It’s definitely a transition that had to take place, and it’s not something that you [wish for]. But I think sometimes in life, things happen, and I feel so blessed because I had incredible experiences, I learned so much, [and] I have my children [who] are the biggest blessings in my life. Now I get to create a new chapter in my life,” she finally said after collecting herself.

Tom and Gisele filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, and the court moved to dissolve their marriage on the same day. Since then, the 44-year-old Brazilian beauty appears to be in a better place, especially now that she’s “living her best life” with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. The couple is already expecting their first child together or, technically, Gisele’s third when her kids with Brady are counted — Benjamin 14, and Vivian, 11. She has also adopted her ex-husband’s 17-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan. With everything that’s happening in Bündchen’s life since calling it quits with Brady, it’s safe to say that the only thing missing for her is Tom’s sincere apology for the things he put her through.

