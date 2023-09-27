Tom Sandoval’s ‘Everybody Loves Tom’ podcast, explained

If you've been wondering what one does for an encore to all of their shenanigans, here's your answer.

When the entire population of a hit show’s viewership turns on its celebrity star due to their actions, said celebrity customarily goes on what’s known as an “apology tour.” But not fashion-forward, cheating entrepreneur Tom Sandoval. Narcissists prefer to not admit any wrongdoing. And plus, his agent probably told him it would be a fantastic idea to start his own podcast. And why not? Everybody’s doin’ it – Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent all have their own podcasts.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member has announced that his podcast — Everybody Loves Tom — will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. He’s released two promos for the show; in one of them, he’s stuffing food into his face when a staffer approaches with the news that the podcast still needs a name, and that he has a list of suggestions from a focus group. “Great, hit me with it,” Sandoval replies. The staffer then proceeds to roll out a string of expletives the focus group provided when asked to describe Sandoval. Unperturbed, he dubs the show Everybody Loves Tom.

In the second promo, he sits down to his microphone, ready to record, and on second thought, takes his shirt off. An off-screen voice reminds Sandoval that since they’re only recording his voice, no one will know he doesn’t have a shirt on. He replies, “Oh, they’ll know.”

In the description of the video, more information is revealed about the show, and what we can expect.

“It’s been 7 months since Scandoval began, and now, Tom is FINALLY telling his side of things. Welcome to EVERYBODY LOVES TOM, a brand new podcast from Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Sandoval. Join him every week while he chat’s with celebrity guests, VPR cast mates, and dives deeper into his personal life than ever before.”

And there’s also a Patreon page, where we find out how to become a member. There are three tiers:

$5/month:

WEEKLY EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: VPR Episode Breakdowns (once new season drops), extras from the pod, tour videos, covers, cocktail recipes & more — JUST for my Patrons.

$10/month:

Q&A: Submit questions for Tom to answer on the podcast + access to Patreon-Only Q&A shows! (PLUS EVERYTHING IN TIER 1), and

$25/month:

THE MOST EXTRAS: Join Tom’s monthly cocktail club! Get custom Sandoval recipes, tips & tricks to take your mixology game to the next level. Plus you get an Everybody Loves Tom TOP TIER T-Shirt.

You’re gonna want that shirt, so everyone knows how much you love Tom. And we’re going to be tuning in to Everybody Loves Tom, too — there’s no way we’ll miss that train wreck. After all the scandals, the cheating, and the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, his image could use a refresh.