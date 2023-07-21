Tony Bennett’s 4 children and where you’ve seen them

The legendary jazz singer, Tony Bennett, who gave the world gems like “Body and Soul” and “The Very Thought of You,” passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 96 after suffering from Alzheimer’s for years. While the world will remember him for his exemplary musical career, the man himself saw his four children as his true legacy.

Bennett has been married thrice; first to Patricia Beech, whom he separated from in 1965, followed by his marriage to actress Sandra Grant in 1971, before it ended in 1979. He then married his longtime love Susan Benedetto (née Crow) in 2007 but remained involved in the lives of his four children from his first two marriages — D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett and Daegal “Dae” Bennett with Patricia Beech, along with Joanna and Antonia with Sandra Grant.

In an interview with Forbes, the singer admitted that it was his four children and seven grandchildren who “make me proud.” His sons from his first marriage, Danny and Dae, worked with their father for years, managing his career.

“They do a beautiful job. They just want me to sing and paint, and they take care of all of the details,” Tony gushed to the Washington Post back in 1985. “They work hard to make sure nothing rubs my dignity or pierces the vanity.”

D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett

Tony Bennett’s oldest son, Danny (69), was born in 1954 and managed his father’s career for more than 40 years, up until the singer decided to retire in 2021. Like his father, Danny tried his hand in the showbiz sector with his band Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends in 1973, which included his brother, Dae. But when success became a tough milestone to accomplish, he turned to business management.

Thus, when in 1979, Tony asked his son to hold the helm of his career and guide him after facing massive financial blows — which escalated to the point where the IRS was ready to seize his house — Danny accepted the offer and more than managed his father’s career. He saved it.

Danny rejuvenated Tony’s career with a new deal with his former label and marketing his father’s albums. The “Rags to Riches” singer always acknowledged his son’s contribution, thanking his lucky stars for Danny who was not only good at what he did but also genuinely cared about his father.

“I realize how fortunate I am to have someone, in Danny, that is truly looking out for my best interests and not just in it for the money,” Tony told the New York Times.

Himself the father of three, Danny soon started his own entertainment management company RPM Productions, which also collaborated with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam.

Daegal “Dae” Bennett

Born in 1955, Dae (68) lived with his mother and brother after his parents separated, but like Danny, he was deeply involved in music and then later, his father’s career.

While his association with his brother’s band failed to attract success, he built his own music studio, Hillside Sound in his late 20s, which he eventually turned into the mega Bennett Studios that ran till 2011 before he closed it down. As shared on his website, Dae — an audio engineer and drummer — worked with many wonders of the industry and won a total of 10 Grammys, which includes best traditional pop vocal album and best-engineered recording for Tony and Lady Gaga’s album Love for Sale. He also won a Grammy for producing Tony Bennett Celebrates 90.

Joanna Bennett

The only Bennett child to steer away from the limelight, Joanna (53) was born in 1969 and was named after Tony’s 1964 song “When Joanna Loved Me.” While she never indulged in music, she, along with her sister, would often join their father during tours as shared by Antonia during a concert with Page Six, and has attended red-carpet events with her family, like the Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come event in 2016 hosted by NBA.

Antonia Bennett

Like her step-brothers and her father, 43-year-old Antonia Bennett (born in 1974) has built a career in music, with her debut album Embrace Me released in 2014 and her EP Natural in 2010. She often performed as Tony’s opening act during his performances.

“Having a father that is so good at what he does is incredible,” she told the Times of Israel. “I am constantly learning from him. I have the privilege of working with him, so I get to watch him night after night. … Every night [that] I get to stand on stage and do what I love is a high point.”

Tony took immense pride in Antonia’s skills and was aware even when she was at the young age of 11 that she has “so much talent.” In a chat with Washington Post, he highlighted how all his children are good at what they do, but his youngest daughter “captures everybody.”

