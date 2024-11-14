‘Too much hotness in a single frame’: ‘Gladiator II’ meets Formula 1 as Paul Mescal, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz share the screen for a couple of blessed moments and the internet is thankful

The press tour for Gladiator II is well underway, as the sequel to the 2000 masterpiece film is getting closer to its theater release. Taking over London, Paul Mescal and his co-stars were dressed to the nines for the event and had several fun high-profile encounters, including one from real royalty and Formula 1 royalty.

King Charles III was among those who attended the premiere, pulling up in Bentley State Limousine right on the red carpet. His Highness met the film’s stars and had a cute, yet awkward interaction with film industry royalty Denzel Washington. He also chatted with the director Ridley Scott, Mescal, and Pedro Pascal. Since the king is a Patron of The Film and TV Charity, it made a lot of sense for him to be there.

At the same time, Formula 1 stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who race for Scuderia Ferrari, also attended the event and shared a moment with the leading actor that left everyone salivating.

Leclerc and Sainz are not movie stars (yet), but they have the looks and charisma as a back-up for the future. The world’s most unlikely crossover happened as Mescal joined them for an interview, collectively stealing all our hearts.

Since we’re often used to seeing Leclerc and Sainz in their Ferrari gear, people in the comments were stunned to see just how great they clean up in black tuxes. Although it would’ve been even more exciting to see them take some fashion risks and opt for something more exciting than a classical black suit, their red-carpet moment was enough to send our hearts into a flutter.

Luckily, Paul Mescal’s premiere look was more exciting, as he continued his laid-back vibe with one of the best ‘fits on the press tour so far. The actor gave a modern twist to the classical black-suit look thanks to the disheveled and effortless touch on his Gucci single-breasted suit, and untied shirt and no tie, all elevated by his black dress shoes. The Ferrari duo was more polished, both opting for black bowties and perfectly pressed suits.

https://twitter.com/its_tyriion/status/1856973640853852599

Since he’s the face for Gucci, Mescal’s entire press tour has featured similar red-carpet suits, thanks his stylist Felicity Kay, highlighting his easygoing and cool personality with a modern, youthful touch thanks to the unbuttoned shirts and casual coats.

Mescal is not a stranger to sports as he used to play Gaelic football but he also expressed his “nerdy” love for Formula 1. He attended the Austin Grand Prix and also revealed he will return to the paddock at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Naturally, the world was thrilled with their red-carpet interaction. Aside from being at the top of the game in their industries, the fact that the three men are so easy on the eyes wasn’t overlooked by internet fans. “What a dynamic trio! Love seeing these talents from different worlds come together. Excited for ‘Gladiator II’!” wrote a fan.

https://twitter.com/Va77ss/status/1856989247204688048

Some even got more graphic, forgetting the internet is an open place that can come back to haunt you. “why can’t men just normalize kissing each other,” funnily wrote a user.

https://twitter.com/andrewscomet/status/1857013711476527539

With several more Gladiator II red carpet premieres, it’s exciting to see what else Paul Mescal will wear, and what other famous stars will grace the red carpet. After all, if the King of England can make an appearance, there’s absolutely no telling what other monumental figures will show their faces at future Gladiator II events.

