‘Too much plastic surgery and sour grape juice’: Everyone thinks this anti-Trump podcast host is Juliette Lewis, and they’re all wrong

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis was probably just enjoying her morning coffee when all of a sudden her notifications were set alight, thanks to a case of mistaken identity involving a podcast host and a whole bunch of MAGA supporters.

For context, Lewis’ name was trending on X today as supporters of Donald Trump flocked to a snippet of the podcast, I’ve Had It. The clip shows a woman, who users presumed was the Cape Fear actress, offering her take on the 2024 presidential debate. The podcast host said she was “disgusted by that debate”, taking specific aim at the fact that Trump is somehow the “Republican party’s best foot forward.”

At this point, it’s nothing he hasn’t heard before (just ask Stephen King or Mark Hamill or Bette Midler), but the host’s opinion of Trump feels particularly searing. “I am embarrassed to the core of my being that I live in a place where people see that,” she said of Trump’s performance, “and they’re going to vote for him against every form of critical thought that they have.”

She went on to describe Trump as a “lunatic s***show.” Since the mere mention of Trump criticism seems to summon MAGA supporters like some twisted version of Bloody Mary, it wasn’t long before the clip reached X’s right-leaning corners. Beyond the predictable attacks on her appearance, the commentary also mistook the host for Lewis and tore into the actress to the point where her name was seemingly inescapable on our feeds.

We can set the record straight right now and confirm that the woman in the X snippet is not Lewis, but podcaster Jennifer Welch, who has co-hosted I’ve Had It with Angie “Pumps” Sullivan since 2022. Unlike Lewis, Welch doesn’t portray a high school soccer player who may or may not have eaten her teammate after a plane crash but simply delivers weekly podcast episodes in which she laments all the things she’s absolutely had it with.

Is that Juliette Lewis? Wow, she's had too much plastic surgery and sour grape juice. — iheartflamingos🦩🦩🦩 (@iheartflamingos) September 12, 2024

This week, it was Trump (understandable, given his dumpster fire debate performance), and her opposition to the Republican candidate induced enough rage that his supporters were blinded to the point of misidentification. “Is that Juliette Lewis?” one X user wrote, “Wow, she’s had too much plastic surgery and sour grape juice.” Another said they “legit thought this was Juliette Lewis.”

I'm so sorry Juliette Lewis. You don't deserve this. pic.twitter.com/IDlkneE3Zg — 🌺🌻ReReNicole03🏝🧘🏽‍♀️ (@NicolaSherr84) September 12, 2024

Thankfully, both Welch and Lewis received some much-needed support, with many users breathing a sigh of relief upon realizing that the actress was not the latest subject of MAGA scorn. “It’s just a random podcaster some idiot conservative thought was Juliette Lewis im crying,” one fan wrote, with another adding that “MAGA is hyper-confused and looking for a woman with J in her name to blame today.”

Long-running I’ve Had It fans will already be aware of Welch’s staunch anti-Trump position. Just last month, she and Sullivan attended the Democratic National Convention, and have elsewhere hosted Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and presidential nominee herself, Kamala Harris, on recent episodes of their podcast. Lewis, meanwhile, exited her Yellowjackets role last year, and is currently starring in the Western thriller The Thicket opposite Peter Dinklage.

