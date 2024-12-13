Tori Spelling’s latest sighting reignites plastic surgery speculation

Tori Spelling‘s latest public appearance has once again opened up discussions on the enhancements she has had done to maintain her looks.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum raised eyebrows on Wednesday, Dec. 11, when she was spotted enjoying a sunny winter outing in Calabasas. Spelling, 51, was seen with a plumper pout, and it quickly reignited speculations on the cosmetic work she’s done to her face.

Photos released by the Daily Mail showed the actress rocking a black ribbed crop top, checkered jeans, and massive sunglasses. She was snapped enjoying a canned drink while sitting on a chair and a small table in public after treating her kids to ice cream.

Tori Spelling goes braless in Calabasas after sparking fresh plastic surgery rumors with plump pout https://t.co/mbVHsZZ61y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 12, 2024

Fans quickly noticed how her lips appeared thicker during her latest sighting. Some even asked online about the enhancements she had done. Spelling previously stirred the pot when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars in September. During her stint in the reality ballroom dancing competition, she received criticism for looking different, with some of her fans encouraging her to stop getting more enhancements.

Did Tori Spelling get botox or fillers on her lips? 🤔 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Cb0duldn7s — Saúl Alejandro (@SaulAlejandr00) September 18, 2024

“Tori, please stop with the plastic surgery. You were beautiful, you are beautiful but you are on your way to being the poster woman for too much plastic surgery gone wrong. Love yourself,” one wrote on X. Some wondered how she could afford to get some work done before appearing on DWTS. But it’s worth noting that the celebrity cast members make around $125,000 for the rehearsal period ahead of the season premiere and their first two weeks on the air, according to Variety.

Spelling has been open about the past procedures she’s had, including her breast augmentations, but she did not address the assumptions about her alleged “new” look. The So Notorious star is currently navigating life as a single mom to her five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7 — since filing for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, in March.

In one of the recent episodes of her Misspelling podcast, she revealed that she’s been “working [her] butt off” for her children, so she’s been relying on her eldest daughter to take care of their household when she’s away: “When I’m working and I’m gone all day, it falls a lot on my 16-year-old to really oversee the family… I feel really guilty when I come home at the end of the day,” she said.

She went on to discuss the roller coaster her children now face due to her career instability and her divorce from their father. “With five kids, I feel like I’m sorry. I’m constantly letting them down because my life is not stable. Their lives are not stable,” she lamented.

Dean McDermott celebrates 1 year of sobriety after admitting his addiction led to Tori Spelling divorce https://t.co/s9PnT0gIZs pic.twitter.com/1xnwUl7aqw — Page Six (@PageSix) July 2, 2024

While Spelling is dealing with financial woes and taking care of her children, her ex-husband, McDermott, has reportedly been working on his alcohol and drug abuse issues. People reported last November that he was staying at a sober living facility.

