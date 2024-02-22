Travis Kelce’s best friend Ross, explained

What’s more beautiful than love? Why, it’s friendship of course. Whilst the whole world swoons over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance we’ve overlooked the bromance. Earlier this week the NFL star flew out to meet his soulmate and he brought his best mate along for the ride, but who is this mysterious “best friend?” and what do we know about him?

On his trip to Australia the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was accompanied by a former team mate; Ross Travis — see, they even share a name, perhaps their friendship was fated to be. Ross was an undrafted free agent for the Chiefs back in 2015, which looks to be when he and Travis first became pals.

Ross Travis’s history

Ross went on in 2017 to be claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played for two years, however, his 2018 season was cut short when he tore a ligament in his knee (which sounds incredibly painful) during a game. He stayed on injured reserve for a while and he was waived by the team at the end of 2019. After that, Ross went on to play for the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and the Cleveland Browns. He is currently an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

Anyways, through all of that, he and Travis Kelce have remained pretty tight; Ross frequently shows up to support his buddy at his games, and he was even in the same box as Taylor cheering his friend on from the sidelines at the Super Bowl. The two are also often seen working out together and just generally hanging out.

Ross is obviously very close with his football buddy, he’s comfortable enough to be a third wheel around Taylor and Travis and have it not be weird. The trio are seen together pretty frequently and there’s even a picture of Ross and Taylor posing for a photo on his Instagram account.