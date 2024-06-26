Trust me, this Jiminy Glick interview with Bill Hader is the 5 minutes of side-splitting laughter you need today

When it comes to entertaining interviewers who make us cry out loud from laughter for five full minutes, there’s hardly anyone better than Jiminy Glick, played by the outstanding Martin Short on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. And now, he’s back again, this time talking with Bill Hader.

The renowned actor was Glick’s latest guest, and was interviewed by the host for five stitch-inducing minutes. That was enough for Glick to make us practically pee ourselves, and it turns out that despite all of the intriguing roles Hader has played, he is human as well, since he could hardly hold himself together in this short conversation. We can’t blame him.

Like always, Glick asked Hader a bunch of quick, mocking, and hilarious questions, never really allowing each topic to marinate for more than 30 seconds, rapidly changing them. Talk about a master of entertaining Gen Z, since their attention span won’t get bored with Glick and Hader’s rapid-fire Rickrolling. If you put it that way, most of our team should be called Gen Z from now on, since we also couldn’t stop laughing, especially when Glick called Willie Nelson the First of the Mohicans.

In the plethora of topics, Glick asked Hader about his role in Barry, explained how he has a grudge against HBO for canceling Arliss — 22 years later; that’s pure villain arc dedication — and asked what Lorne Michaels smells like. He also slightly “insulted” the actor a few times, but if I were him and heard the comedian say that I look like a cat burglar, or I’m not that pale and others make me look like a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, I’d be flattered.

Hader tried his best to answer all these questions but actually had little room to do so in between laughing each of them off, trying to contain himself, and handling Glick’s charisma and chaotic donut eating.

He managed to give some answers, however, and the legendary host used his superpower to somehow turn them upside down to make ours and Hader’s tummies hurt from laughter — although a mint-like smell of Lorne Michaels should be dug into, I want that perfume.

