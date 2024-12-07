Try not to squeal, but Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Eva Longoria brought major Captain Planet energy to the red carpet

Hollywood has many ongoing events, with the awards seasons kicking off and many A-listers flying over to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival. For the latter, no celebrity spared any second thoughts on going fully glam and three of them were the perfect Earthy vibe.

Fashion in Hollywood is a hit or miss. Although celebrities have the means to dress up in haute couture and hire the best stylists, sometimes, their need to stand out often doesn’t work in their favor. This isn’t the case because Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Eva Longoria absolutely killed it on the red carpet.

The three talented actresses stepped up on the red carpet separately, but it was like they were in on a private joke we didn’t know because they gave major earth elements vibes with their outfits.

Cynthia Erivo continued Mother Earth vibes with another stunning green outfit

Cynthia Erivo has been putting on her best fashion game ever and she and her stylist Jason Bolden are an unstoppable team that just keeps winning. The two teamed up for the Wicked press tour, where Cynthia adopted method dressing and doubled down on impressive green outfits to highlight her role as Elphaba. While the press tour for the critically acclaimed musical is over, the actress isn’t over green yet.

She gave the perfect Mother Earth vibes with a stunning Carolina Herrera outfit. The green embellished gown came from the Resort 2025 collection and featured an off-the-shoulder voluminous satin gown that perfectly complimented the column strapless dress. She accessorized with silver jewelry, her signature long nails, and Christian Louboutin shoes. The actress looked like she felt very comfortable in this outfit and she looked like a million bucks.

She continued the Mother Vibe for the next day, as well, with a Valentino floral-print dress from the Resort 2025 collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was ethereal as the goddess of the sea

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always been the epitome of style and fashion but wow did she impress with her latest outing. The actress attended the event with her husband of 24 years, Michael Douglas, but stole every heart.

For the event, she wore a custom Marmar Halim silk caped gown in blue, looking like the rightful goddess of the sea. The silk strapless gown had a subtle thigh gap that showed off her gold Rene Caovilla platform sandals. Her black hair fell in waves over her shoulders and back, giving the perfect Morticia if she were a sea goddess vibe.

The look was achieved with her stylist, Kelly Johnson, and the actress loved it, as she wrote in the comment section: “Thank you my darling Kelly.”

While she was the perfect Sea Goddess for the first evening, her second look was Wednesday-approved, with a lace Marchesa gown, also appropriate for Medusa.

The actress also told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s nowhere near retirement, sending into the universe that she’s ready for some “interesting” roles.

“I want to turn up. I want to do some interesting work. It goes back to my theater thinking, because I don’t feel I have to prove anything to anybody. I don’t have to work hard for other people.”

Eva Longoria was a glistening fire

Although she didn’t wear a red outfit to represent another earthy element — fire — her glistening gold outfit made Eva Longoria one of the best dressed of the night, giving both sun and fire vibes. The actress is constantly impressive and her latest style didn’t disappoint.

She wore a glistening gold off-the-shoulder gown with a floor-length train from MarMar Halim, which she paired with gold platform shoes. The shimmering folds of the dress made her shine as the perfect fire vibe thanks to Maeve Reilly’s expert styling.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is nowhere near a fashion show but looking at Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Eva Longoria, you might think twice.

