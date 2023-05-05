Twitch changes course on Amouranth’s mysterious ban from the platform after just one day

Just a day after the Twitch community was in a frenzy after popular streamer Amouranth‘s account was abruptly banned from the platform, her account was mysteriously restored on the platform, igniting curiosity about what really happened behind the scenes.

On May 4, Twitch users and fans alike were left scratching their heads when they noticed the sudden disappearance of online sensation Amouranth, who had been radio silent since her last live stream on May 1. Just a day later, social media users immediately celebrated her return when her Twitch account was suddenly restored back in the platform, albeit curiously after neither Amouranth nor Twitch issued an explanation on the matter.

Following a recent altercation with Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik, many began to speculate if that was the reason behind Amouranth’s sudden ban from the platform. The unfortunate incident occurred during Chechik’s live stream when Amouranth infringed Twitch’s guidelines upon leaving a threatening comment towards Chechik.

Amouranth has a history of suspensions on Twitch, having been warned by the platform several times, many of which resulted from her overly explicit content. In fact, according to Streamerbans, a website that tracks banned Twitch streamers, Amouranth has been suspended a total of six times on the platform. Her longest suspension, which occurred in 2019, lasted for three days. This history of suspensions raises questions about the relationship between Amouranth and Twitch, and the reasoning for her continuous return to the platform, despite their rocky past.

shoulda been perma but this is twitch sooo…. — MYST Faded (@fadedmxstery) May 5, 2023

Twitch needs the money so quick unban for her and ez money for Twitch… — Casp3rCSGO (@Casp3rCSGO) May 5, 2023

As of this writing, the mystery behind her most recent ban remains. Amouranth remained active on Twitter and OnlyFans, though without any explanations, but more information will likely be unveiled once the streamers officially returns to Twitch.