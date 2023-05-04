Why was Amouranth banned from Twitch? Everything we know so far

Twitch streamer Amouranth made headlines once again when she was recently banned from the platform for the second time in two years. Known for her controversial content, Amouranth faced a similar ban in 2021, and her latest suspension has left fans wondering about the reasons behind Twitch’s decision

Despite her previous ban from Twitch, it remains unclear why she was, once again, suspended from the platform. To add to the mystery, the content creator was also banned from Instagram and TikTok, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind her suspensions. As of this writing, no official statements have been released regarding the bans, and the only information available is the message displayed on Amouranth’s Twitch account.

While the cause for her suspension is yet unclear, many speculative theories are naturally arising. For one, many may be wondering if her recent abuse case against her ex-husband has come into play regarding her suspension. However unlikely that may be, his involvement with Amouranth has been the clear culprit of a content creation decrease from the streamer in the past, albeit it never led to any infringement of guidelines.

The second – and most likely – theory derives from the streamer’s recent feud with Adriana Chechik. The incident occurred during a live stream on April 27, which led to Chechik shamelessly bashing Amouranth, claiming she did not “respect,” the other streamer, believing she is a “clout-chasing dumbass,” among many other degrading insults. Alternatively, Amouranth was quick to respond in a Youtube video section, challenging Chechik to a boxing match.

“I’ll challenge her in the ring. Catch me outside, how about that?”

Almost certainly a joke, Twitch is not exactly lenient when it comes to possible threats. As per the platform’s guidelines, “acts and threats of violence are counterproductive to promoting a safe, inclusive, and friendly community,” and violence of any form is considered a “zero tolerance violation.” Considering Amouranth’s own rocky relationship with the platform, this would likely be the reason behind her suspension.

Many other fans of the streamer have also suggested her content might have infringed Twitch’s laws on sexual content, for which she is known to partake – to some degree. Often participating in the popular trends occurring on the platform — including being in a bikini in a hot tub — Twitch has increasingly been more selective when it comes to potentially oversexualized content, which is easily accessible by minors.

At the moment, the only social media account where Amouranth is currently able to share her thoughts on the ban is Twitter, where she was last active May 2. Thus far, neither the streamer nor her team has yet shared anything on the bird app, remaining silent on the entire situation.