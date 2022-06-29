Twitter needs a warning button after Mel Brooks gives users a case of the Betty Whites

Mel Brooks was trending on Twitter today.

Don’t worry: it’s because it’s his 96th birthday, but we don’t blame you if your mind leapt to the worst-case scenario. Twitter user @MysterySteve said it best: “Haven’t been this scared seeing someone’s name trending since Betty White.”

Haven't been this scared seeing someone's name trending since Betty White



Anyways, happy birthday, Mel Brooks! May the Schwartz be with you! pic.twitter.com/nOOvor8Vs2 — MysterySteve 'Stevieboy' The Passable Cartoonist (@MysterySteve) June 28, 2022

White passed away and spurred much Twitter activity on Dec. 31, 2021, less than a month shy of her 100th birthday. Brooks is catching up to White, joining her in the extremely small club of Hollywood’s near-centenarians. Since there are basically two reasons why a near-centenarian would be trending on Twitter, the better of which happened to Brooks today, we wonder if Twitter should put a “birthday” disclaimer next to trending elderly stars to prevent users from thinking the worst.

If you see Mel Brooks trending, don't worry. It's his birthday. He's alive. — Randy Milholland (@choochoobear) June 28, 2022

They need to put something on a celeb's name when they're trending for some reason other than "they're dead". — Charlie Owens (@CEOIII) June 28, 2022

Perhaps us catastrophizers are a small minority, though, as most users wished the showbiz legend a happy birthday without any mention of worry.

Happy 96th Birthday to Mel Brooks. What a legend. A timeless comedic genius. pic.twitter.com/XmtxFktxz9 — NGSiegel (@NGSiegel) June 29, 2022

🥳 Happy 96th Birthday to the GREAT Mel Brooks, whose comedic catalogue goes on … and on … and on … Love ya, dude. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Hh106FPFcC — D. Earl Stephens ✍️ (@EarlOfEnough) June 28, 2022

Celebrities got in on the action as well.

Happy 96th Birthday to the funniest man on the planet! We love you Rabbi. Have a beautiful day. #melbrooks 🙏❤️🎯 pic.twitter.com/wZd0R5DpJy — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) June 28, 2022

Should there ever be a Comedy Mount Rushmore, there will be one slot that will never have to be disputed. We are all privileged enough to have lived through the legacy of work he has brought us, but more lucky still to have him continue to make us laugh. Happy birthday @MelBrooks pic.twitter.com/73FMePr44O — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 28, 2022

Brooks’ career has spanned eight decades and has involved virtually every aspect of media production from writing to directing to producing to composing to acting. His filmography includes such celebrated works as Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, History of the World, Part I, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Last year, Brooks padded his resume with a book, All About Me!, which tells of his “remarkable life in showbusiness.”

That’s he’s alive and well at 96 is the best part of his resume. Happy birthday, Mel!