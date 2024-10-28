Tyler the Creator’s ethnicity, confirmed

Born March 6, 1991, in Hawthorne, California, Tyler, the Creator (real name Tyler Gregory Okonma) is a popular rapper, record producer, director, and fashion designer. The 33-year-old burst onto the music scene in 2007 when he co-founded the alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future alongside Hodgy, Left Brain, and Casey Veggies. He’s also gone by the stage names DJ Stank Daddy, Tyler Haley, Wolf Haley, Bunnyhop, Ace, the Creator, and Gap Tooth T.

Since then, he’s released seven studio albums, a mixtape, a video album, two instrumental albums, a live album, an EP, 24 singles as the lead artist, and 12 singles as a featured artist. As per Best Selling Albums, he’s sold over 4.7 million albums worldwide.

He’s collaborated with the likes of Hodgy Beats, Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky, Rex Orange County, Anna of the North, Kali Uchis, Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, ASAP Mob, Yung Gleesh, Jay-Z, Bootsy Collins, GoldLink, Jay Prince, Yuna, Channel Tres, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, and Maxo Kream.

Tyler, the Creator has also featured prominently on the big and small screens. His movie credits include the reality slapstick comedy Jackass Forever (2022), the animated biographical documentary comedy Piece by Piece, and the upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme (both 2024). On television, he’s appeared in various capacities on the likes of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, When I Was 17, Punk’d, Ridiculousness, The Mindy Project, Late Show with David Letterman, The Arsenio Hall Show, Axe Cop, Black Dynamite, The Eric André Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Kidding (as per IMDb).

As such a high-profile individual, much is known about Tyler, the Creator’s personal life. For example, he’s had intimate relationships with men and women, has asthma, collects BMX bicycles, and has feuded with the likes of Eminem and DJ Khaled. But fans want to know more about him, such as his ethnic heritage. So, what is Tyler, the Creator’s ethnicity?

What is Tyler, the Creator’s ethnicity?

Image via Tyler, the Creator/X

Although he’s thoroughly American by nationality — having been born in Hawthorne, California, in the metropolitan area of Los Angeles, and raised both there and in nearby Ladera Heights — Tyler, the Creator has a rich ethnic ancestry on both sides of his family.

His father is Nigerian with Igbo ancestry (he gets his African surname from his father), and his mother, Bonita Smith, is American of mixed African-American and white European Canadian descent (as per EthniCelebs.com). We bet his family tree makes for some incredibly interesting reading.

