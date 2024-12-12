Uh-oh, Jay-Z’s former protege seems shooketh by his alleged Diddy deeds

Content advisory: This article mentions sexual assault of a minor, please take care while reading.

A recent civil suit says Jay-Z and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at an MTV VMA afterparty, and rapper Foxy Brown, whose career Jay helped launch, shared a series of messages on her Instagram story that, according to fans, revealed her true feelings about Jay’s shocking accusations.

Brown’s three messages don’t mention Jay, Diddy, or the civil suit. The first one says, “Wow,” the next one says, “Wait,” with a shocked-face emoji, and the last has no words at all, just a cold-face emoji. Brown — legal name Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand — provided no further explanation about what the posts mean, but those three messages were shared the same day the Jay-Z civil suit was announced. Jay has denied the rape allegations.

Brown’s posts are below:

🚨 Foxy Brown reacts to the news about her old boss Jay Z pic.twitter.com/Z6IztFzOXu — 💥TWEEZY💥 (@TweezySol) December 9, 2024 via TWEEZY/X

Jay-Z’s Stockholm syndrome Foxy brown speaks pic.twitter.com/1eM1WaxY6c — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) December 9, 2024 via Keeping Culture Alive/X

Jay and Brown go back years

Foxy Brown denies claims that she is under an NDA preventing her from speaking on a rumored relationship she had with Jay-Z while she was underage. pic.twitter.com/Ls5lqTUdx1 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 7, 2024 via XXL Magazine/X

Brown could have nothing to say about Jay because her career was boosted when she appeared on Jay-Z’s 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt. The next, she collaborated with Jay on a song of her own, “I’ll Be.” In 1999, Brown and Jay collaborated again on Brown’s track “Bonnie & Clyde Part II.” In 2001, Nas suggested Brown and Jay had an affair in his song “Ether,” and the nature of Jay and Brown’s relationship has been questioned since then. Brown has also denied accusations she slept with Jay when she was a teenager and he was 27.

In 2013, Brown told TMZ, “Jay has only been wonderful to me and my family, a great friend throughout all the years I’ve known him, and we had nothing but great success as a team.”

Possibly motivating Brown to keep quiet about the Jay-Z civil suit, she was rumored to have signed an NDA about Jay in October, but in her Instagram stories that month, Brown clarified, “Miss me wit tha fake news … NDA? Ain’t a [motherf***er] alive could stop my story! NDA on my s**t gon’ run 100 mill.”

Another IG story post added, ““Stop playin’ wit my name dyin’ for a comment! Can’t spin me wit the sucker s**t to take Hov down. Betta ask bout tha cloth I’m cut from!”

But several X posts speculated Brown won’t comment until the supposed NDA expires.

I expected Foxy Brown to weigh in in some way shape or form. Her NDA still up? Doesn't it expire this year. — Abena Rizzy (@DennisRed93) December 9, 2024 via Abena RIzzy/X

Foxy Brown's NDA comes to an end in 2025



She's about to put Jay Z on blast



The book, lawsuit, interviews and documentary finna go crazy…My goat 🐐 is trouble pic.twitter.com/5hh29LEnBn — Emkay🇷🇺 (@Zaddy_Bruh) September 14, 2024 via Emkay/X

According to Daily Mail, Brown’s Instagram story comments included “Jay probably paying Foxy, so she’ll never turn on him.” And then, “Isn’t she under an NDA cause I remember when she said once it was over she had a lot to say.” And finally, “FOXY BROWN! BABYYY WHEN THAT NDA UP?!”

As for Jay, he countersued Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the anonymous woman who says that when she was 13, Jay and Diddy raped her. Buzbee is also representing scores of other women and men with similar Diddy allegations, prompting Jay-Z accusing Buzbee of extortion.

Diddy is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, buried in related charges, and is expected to stand trial in May next year. So far, the then-13-year-old girl rape allegations are the only time Jay has so far been named in any litigation. Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Jay released a statement through Roc Nation’s X account responding to the civil suit. ‘My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Jay’s statement read in part.

