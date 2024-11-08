Um, how is Victoria Beckham’s daughter the makeup kween we never knew we needed?

Victoria Beckham’s 13-year-old daughter Harper Seven has inherited her mother’s passion for fashion judging by a recent TikTok posted on her mother’s account.

Victoria shared a behind-the-scenes video of Harper doing her makeup before the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where she would present her mother with the Entrepreneur of the Year award. In the TikTok, Harper shares her perfect lip combo using her mom’s brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Like any good beauty guru, Harper shows the products to the camera so viewers can get the look themselves. She uses the Lip Definer lip pencil in No. 03 ($30) to line her lips before layering with the brand’s Posh Gloss in the clear shade Ice ($32) on top. The end result is a subtle, natural look perfect for a young teen who’s just starting to play with makeup.

@victoriabeckham #HarperSeven gets ready for the @Harper’s BAZAAR Women of the Year awards using @Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Liner and Posh Gloss in Ice. ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham Store

Following the launch of her fashion label in 2008, Victoria decided to enter the makeup and skincare space with the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. In an interview with the Times of London, she shared that Harper helped with her product research (just one of the perks of having a beauty-obsessed daughter): “[Harper] is obsessed with makeup, there isn’t a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn’t know…”

At the time, Victoria would only let Harper wear makeup as a reward for good behavior and grades but she admitted Harper had a knack for creating looks. “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” she told the Times of London. “She’s good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favorite treat after school. If she does well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing.” Given how much of a natural she is doing makeup — and testing her mom’s hand creams — on camera, we’d say Harper’s interest in makeup has paid off.

Victoria may ban her daughter from wearing it outside of special circumstances, but presenting an award to your mother is certainly an occasion worthy of a little makeup. For the ceremony, Harper wore a light blue silk dress from her mother’s brand while Victoria wore a relaxed ivory silk suit with powerful shoulders and a belted waist. The two posed together on the red carpet before the event, Harper’s first carpet since attending the London premiere of her father David Beckham’s show Beckham in 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, once on stage, Harper admitted she was “so nervous” but still joked she was “so excited to be here presenting the entrepreneur award, especially as tonight as tonight is a school night.” She shared that her “amazing mummy” demonstrated through her business “the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards.” Most importantly, Harper told the audience that Victoria taught her “to always be kind.”

Victoria accepted her award while telling Harper how proud she was of her: “Getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary and you did it with such poise and elegance.” The former Spice Girl went on to praise her daughter for inspiring her and giving her a fresh perspective, saying, “being a mum is the most important job to me. So thank you.” If Harper chooses to follow in her mother’s fashionable footsteps, she’s sure to take the world by storm.

