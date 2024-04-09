‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics

Donald J. Trump has done plenty of asinine things throughout his ever-controversial life — including a high-profile affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. But there was arguably no stunt worse than when the former president avoided all national warnings and stared directly up at a solar eclipse.

Considering this is the same man who once typed out “Covfefe” on one of the biggest social media platforms in the world and continues to slur his words in the hopes that nobody around him takes notice, it certainly shouldn’t come as a major surprise that the 45th President of the United States stared up at the 2017 solar eclipse without any eclipse glasses or other necessary protective eyewear.

And when you make a scene as disastrous and unbelievable as that, it makes perfect sense as to why the entire ordeal is still being brought up years later — especially when a new solar eclipse just happened yesterday. Naturally, comedian Jimmy Kimmel decided to poke fun and make a mockery out of Trump on his late night talk show, all while connecting Trump’s solar eclipse goof to his affair with Stormy Daniels.

In his assessment of the 2017 eclipse involving Trump, Kimmel jokingly insisted that the former president didn’t need any “wimpy cardboard glasses” to protect him from the eclipse’s overwhelming power. “Trump handles an eclipse the same way he does a pornstar — unprotected,” Kimmel stated to his live audience followed by a huge bout of laughter.

So Trump can keep volunteering to delay his hush money trial all he wants, but the jokes at his expense (in regards to both the affair and directly staring at an eclipse) won’t be halting any time soon.