Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume

Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan.

Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends for a party photo shoot including bestie musician GG Magree who played the malevolent “Black Swan” to Hudgens’ chaste White Swan. Hudgens mastered the look of Portman’s Oscar-winning role as the innocent and fragile Nina Sayers, wearing white make-up and a form-fitting white ballerina outfit and feathered headpiece.

Hudgens is a bonafide spooky season fanatic and her epic costumes are a well-established yearly tradition now. Past efforts have included witches, skeletons, and even a Halloween elf. The actor’s Instagram is a veritable shrine to All Hallow’s eve come every October, hosting a vast array of creepy snaps such as one chronicling a recent visit to Knott’s Scary Farm.

And as impressive as Hudgens’ 2022 effort is, it still probably takes second place to her 2020 Black Widow outfit — and no, not the Marvel superhero, this one was inspired by the actual deadly spider.

This year, Hudgens has taken her love of all things spook-related and channeled it into her latest business enterprise. The singer has launched a new line of Fabletics athleisure wear that has just the right amount of eeriness. “The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky season vibe,” Hudgens told People regarding the collab. “This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe!”