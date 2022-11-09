Voters are blaming Dunder Mifflin for ballot paper shortage in Pennsylvania, and it’s hard to argue with that
The United States midterm elections are well and truly underway but it’s not all going swimmingly as Pennsylvania has run out of ballot paper, leading everyone to blame Dunder Mifflin.
Dunder Mifflin from The Office is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania and unfortunately for them in a news story which feels almost too much like a discarded gag, Scranton has had to turn away voters due to a shortage of ballot paper to cast votes. Given Scranton being the home of Dunder Mifflin for many years, it only makes sense to blame them.
The voting machines used have run out of paper, and we can only assume the crisis management squad is currently in third gear with Michael Scott helming the plan to bounce back.
If the idea of a paper shortage or paper-related screw-up sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because of the episode “Product Recall”. After a series of reams are sent out to customers with an image of a duck… copulating with another barnyard animal which may or may not be a Disney icon.
You’d almost think this was too perfect to not be a fun little joke run by a sneaky intern in the WNEP office, because you almost couldn’t make it up. Thankfully, Scranton is well-known for being far too proud of its association with The Office, so they’ll be loving this.
The story also triggered a few people in manufacturing election fraud conspiracies, because of course they would. They’ll all be pleased to know Stephen King is already making fun of them on his Twitter, as he does. Other midterm-related meme fodder has been Katy Perry’s dubious vote which fans are now saying was actually for Peppa Pig.
The Office is currently available to stream on Peacock, alongside almost no other shows people enjoy binge-watching.