Stephen King artfully smacks down Republicans already trying to claim election fraud

Stephen King is not putting up with any Republican conspiracy theories during the midterm elections, already gunning down election fraud conspiracies.

King has had a long history of dunking on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with his Twitter account almost acting like an archive for taking the piss out of Republicans. With the 2020 midterm elections in full swing and already early results and tracking suggesting certain results which may not favor the Republicans, King has fired off already on the man who began the baseless election fraud claims.

King tweeted the stolen election rhetoric came from “one man baby who is psychologically incapable” of admitting he lost, because frankly, that’s what Donald Trump is. Despite countless bits of evidence proving no election fraud in 2020, this years’ midterms will no doubt get caught up in the same conspiracy theorizing.

All this Republican talk about stolen elections grew from one man-baby who is psychologically incapable of admitting he lost a contest. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 9, 2022

The esteemed author has had a busy few weeks with making fun of Trump in particular, with him recently joining the Trump-owned Truth Social almost solely so he could make fun of the former President’s very hilarious gaffes and typos. Another who has found themselves continuously in King’s line of fire recently is Elon Musk, who seemed to back down one of his worst ideas after being sledged on his own app by King.

King’s other big use of social media over the last year has been to recommend movies, with him giving glowing reviews of Halloween Ends for its character-driven story, as well as the “crazy good” Barbarian on HBO Max.